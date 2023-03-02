A remarkable symbiotic NCAA Tournament streak is in jeopardy involving the Triad's coliseums and the Big Four men's basketball teams.

The Greensboro Coliseum and Winston-Salem's Joel Coliseum have hosted the men's tournament a combined 14 times dating back to 1980 and extending to 2012.

Each time, a top- or high-seeded Duke, North Carolina or North Carolina State enjoyed a decided fan advantage as the NCAA — desirous of sellouts — kept their teams close to home.

Except for 1998, when Greensboro had the Eastern Regional semifinals and finals, the matchups have been first- and second-round games.

Yet, as Greensboro is set to end an 11-year hosting drought on March 17-19, the odds are leaning toward no Big Four team being seeded here with the Blue Devils underachieving, the Wolfpack overachieving and the Tar Heels desperately needing a strong finish just to get in.

The key, according to a survey of tournament bracketologists, is whether the Blue Devils can climb to a No. 7 seed or higher.

"I'm not super confident that Duke, Carolina or N.C. State would be playing in Greensboro," said Richard Beard, president and chief executive of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

Beard said that he and Greensboro Coliseum officials have been making their own forecasts as the men's tournament begins Tuesday with three opening-round games.

The ESPN and CBS Sports' bracketology mocks seed the 68 teams into first- and second-round sites.

Duke and N.C. State are predicted currently to be seeded between seventh and 10th, and North Carolina is either out or in a play-in game.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Duke in Greensboro if it is a sixth seed on Selection Sunday.

Otherwise, even with all their proven fan support in consideration, they are on the road.

"The tradition has been that one or both of Carolina and Duke have been here, but they've always been at the top of the brackets and earned the right to be close to home," Beard said.

Cavs, Vols come on down

Instead, the common prediction is that Tennessee and Virginia will be the top draws in Greensboro as a No. 3-seed in their respective regional.

In that case, the secondary ticket market likely would go into overdrive between Selection Sunday and the March 17 first-round games.

The NCAA typically puts the first-and second-round tickets on sale months in advance, as fans of the traditionally highly ranked teams will buy them in anticipation of playing close to home.

When it comes to Greensboro, as well as Charlotte, Raleigh and even Columbia and Greenville, S.C., that means Duke and UNC fans snapping up those tickets.

Greensboro Coliseum serves as a primary point of sale for the NCAA Tournament, with tickets on sale at its box office and at Ticketmaster, its authorized ticketing provider.

In an eye-opening sign of the college basketball times, single-game tickets are available for both the ACC men's and NCAA men's tournaments.

The former were among the hardest tickets to come by — at least until the ACC expanded from nine to 12 members — requiring memberships costing thousands of dollars in booster club fees annually just to have the right to buy tickets.

"We do not resell tickets at the box office for any event," said Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum's public relations and communications director. "There is a reselling platform on Ticketmaster that people can utilize.

"Of course, you are going to see tickets for this event — and every ticketed event anywhere — on various reselling websites."

Beard said it's possible a Big Four team still could play in Greensboro given that "our big advantage is that we have more seats than anyone else, and the NCAA certainly doesn't have a problem selling a lot of tickets."

"They know what kind of crowds they're going to have if Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State or Wake Forest are here, or in Charlotte and Raleigh."

However, Beard expressed confidence in having Tennessee and Virginia in town.

"Tennessee and Virginia fans travel really well, and they aren't likely to drive home between games,' Beard said. "Those folks are truly heads in beds, and that's what we really like.

"When Virginia won its first ACC men's tournament under Tony Bennett, their fans picked up tickets from UNC fans and probably had 60% of the crowd when they played Duke for the title game.

"Basketball fans know exactly what they're going to get when they come to Greensboro, and that's why they like coming to Greensboro."

Launching pads

Playing in Greensboro or Winston-Salem has been a decided good-luck charm for the Blue Devils and Tar Heels men's teams.

Even though there's always a layer of grumbling from out-of-state teams playing in an away atmosphere at a neutral site venue, it's been a no-brainer to reward a highly ranked Big Four team with a home away from home setting.

In both 2009 and 2012, Duke and UNC played their first-round games in the Greensboro pod.

Three of UNC's six national championship runs began either in Greensboro (1982 and 2009) or Winston-Salem (1993), while two of Duke's five titles (1992 and 2001) had Greensboro as its launching pad.

In the 14 tournaments held in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, only twice had Duke, UNC or N.C. State failed to advance into the regional round.

In 1980, No. 4-seed N.C. State lost 77-64 in the second round to No. 5-seed Iowa.

More recently — and infamously — No. 2-seeded Duke lost 75-70 to No. 15-seed Lehigh in the first round.

Henry Fourier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, also took a half-glass-full approach to a potential Big Four-less first and second rounds.

"We certainly want to have Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest playing here," Fourier said. "They generate electric atmospheres and it serves as an award for a successful regular season.

Yet, Fourier said, the reality is that most Big Four fans drive in and drive out for the games, rather than staying in Triad hotels and dining locally.

"Whereas if Virginia and Tennessee are the top seeds here, it's not as likely their fans will make day trips," Fourier said.

"They are likely to attend to shop in our malls, attend the downtown concerts."

Fourier applies similar reasoning as to while it is more prestigious to be a regional semifinal and final host, having eight teams in town to begin tournament play "means more heads in beds, which is good for the Greensboro and Triad economies."

Dribble down memory lane

The Triad's first experience hosting the NCAA men's tournament was Greensboro with the Final Four in 1974.

The David Thompson-led Wolfpack won the title without having to leave North Carolina — two wins on its Reynolds Coliseum home court and then the Final Four wins over UCLA and Marquette.

The Wolfpack's 80-77 double-overtime semifinal win over UCLA ended the Bruins' historic streak of seven consecutive national championships.

The 1976 and 1979 NCAA tournaments held in Greensboro have been the only ones previously to not have a Big Four playing locally.

The 1979 tournament was noteworthy in that it could have been the first tournament meeting between Duke and UNC, which finally took place in the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils were the No. 1 and 2 seeds in 1979, respectively, in the East and could have met in the regional final.

Alas, in what became known as Black Sunday, UNC lost 72-71 to No. 9 Pennsylvania and Duke lost 80-78 to No. 10 St. John's — both games in Raleigh.

Remarkably, that was the last time the ACC didn't have at least one team reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Not unexpectedly, there was sparse Greensboro Coliseum attendance at the Pennsylvania-Syracuse, St. John's-Rutgers Sweet Sixteen games and Pennsylvania beating St. John's to reach the Final Four.

HB2 interruption

Greensboro would have hosted the 2020 men's tournament, but the rounds were moved to Greenville, S.C., as part of the NCAA's short-term prohibition on conducting neutral-site events in North Carolina because of transgender bathroom legislation House Bill 2.

There was a failed HB2 repeal attempt in late December 2016 in the final days of Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's term in office.

After newly elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders negotiated a partial HB2 repeal bill in March and April 2017, the NCAA and ACC "reluctantly" allowed North Carolina to resume hosting post-season neutral-site championships.

That included Greensboro receiving a 2020 first- and second-round hosting assignment, only to have the first round of the COVID-19 pandemic wipe out any sporting events for several months.

The NCAA agreed to return to Greensboro for this year's first and second rounds as a make-up for 2020.

Eight better than four?

Even though it's been 25 years since Greensboro Coliseum held a NCAA tournament regional weekend, and coliseum officials continue to bid to host, Beard said the first- and second-rounds tend to produce a larger economic boost because there are eight teams involved.

"Our restaurants and hotels get a major boost no matter whose playing per se, and we're more likely to see the fans from teams outside North Carolina going to our events downtown on the off-day between games," Beard said.

Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest University, said that the NCAA "could count on one of those teams getting a slot in Greensboro, if not two."

"Though it's certainly easier to fill arenas with fans of schools from nearby schools, the attendance data suggests fans will travel for these games.

Hotels, restaurants and airports will be used more to cater to the non-local fans who need to stick around Greensboro for a couple of days to see a couple of games."

McFall said that while it's likely that game attendance could take a hit without a Big Four team in town, "I'd guess local businesses in the hospitality industry would prefer to have eight teams in Greensboro with fans from all over the country.

"Those fans are captive."