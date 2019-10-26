3. Beef Boys

The Deacons have allowed eight sacks, the fourth-lowest total in the ACC, and are averaging 196.1 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the ACC.

Left tackle Justin Herron has picked up some recognition from Pro Football Focus. Right tackle Jake Benzinger and right guard Nate Gilliam, both fifth-year seniors, have anchored their side of the line. Redshirt sophomore Zach Tom has seemingly improved throughout the season, while Sean Maginn and Loic Ngassam Nya have been strong at left guard.