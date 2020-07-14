colleges
n Bellarmine University will join the Southern Conference as an associate member in wrestling beginning with the 2020-21 season, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced Tuesday. Bellarmine’s addition brings the league membership to nine teams. The Knights are based in Louisville, Ky.
NFL
n The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to
$85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches. The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
