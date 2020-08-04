auto racing
n Leavine Family Racing will have new ownership after the season, team owner Bob Leavine announced Tuesday morning. The NASCAR team, its assets and the charter for the No. 95 Toyota Camry driven by rookie Christopher Bell have been sold. Leavine didn’t disclose the identity of the new owner, but said that the team’s shop in Concord, its entire inventory and its full-time Cup Series charter were sold. The team will continue to operate through 2020.
n Chip Ganassi Racing has made a crew chief change for the No. 42
driven by Matt Kenseth, with engineer Phil Surgen taking over for the rest of the season. Surgen has been with the Ganassi organization since 2016. He replaces Chad Johnston, who had been the crew chief for the No. 42 team since 2016.
NFL
n Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs announced the signing Tuesday, adding another offensive weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. McCoy, 32, agreed to terms last week and is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns. He has 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 TDs with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
n The trade that sent defensive tackle P.J. Hall from Las Vegas to Minnesota for a conditional draft pick has been negated after Hall failed a physical with the Vikings. Minnesota had agreed Monday to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders for Hall. The Vikings sent him back to the Raiders on Tuesday and he was then waived by Las Vegas. Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State.
