Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN DAVIDSON AND GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 658 PM EDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLASH FLOODING DUE TO RYAN CREEK FLOODING OUT OF ITS BANK. THREE TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN WITH AN ADDITIONAL HALF INCH POSSIBLE. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, LINWOOD, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE AND PLEASANT GARDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE