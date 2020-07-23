NFL
n The Denver Broncos’ first-round draft pick, Jerry Jeudy, has agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million contract that includes an $8.6 million signing bonus. Jeudy, a former Alabama receiver, was the 15th pick in the NFL draft. He is the first Crimson Tide player ever selected by general manager John Elway during his decade in charge of Denver’s football operations.
n The Dallas Cowboys and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed Thursday on a $14 million, four-year contract with $7.8 million guaranteed. The Cowboys took the former Oklahoma standout with the 17th pick in the draft.
NHL
n The NHL’s Seattle expansion franchise on Thursday announced that it will be called the Kraken. After starting with a list of about 1,200 names and suggestion, Seattle’s front office whittled them to a final group of five. A kraken is a mythical sea creature from Scandinavian folklore. Sockeyes, Steelheads — even Metropolitans in a nod to Seattle’s hockey history — were among the fan favorites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.