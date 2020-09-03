ARIES (March 21-April 19). There have been times when it was hard for you to imagine being free, self-reliant and in control of your own financial and emotional destiny. Today's developments are a dream come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not all feelings are messages from the depths. Some are just momentary choices based on comfort zones. A feeling can also be a distraction from another, less-appealing, more uncertain feeling.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're in the mood to take yourself less seriously and, as a result, your work improves. Perhaps, it's because there's more room to incorporate other opinions when you're not so intent on proving yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). "What is happiness? It's a moment before you need more happiness," quipped Don Draper, the central figure of the television drama "Mad Men." To avoid the infinite loop here, strive instead to be of service.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The presence of another will be keenly felt, and you will be made aware of the potential for trouble and delight ahead, as it is obvious that in some ways you mesh and in other ways you collide.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're likely to pour over every detail. The perfectionism that has you moving incredibly slowly now will also be the reason that you're so excellent at the task.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are very aware of what you don't know and only get more aware of it as you go. This is proof that you are amassing a great body of learning indeed, as every new idea opens up 10 more questions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Consider making a vision board. The surface verisimilitude of an image makes you feel as though you are within touching distance of your desire. Your brain gets used to this, bridges a gap, shortens the leap to reality.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It seems counterintuitive that a lighter approach to a relationship would intensify the bond, and yet your jovial attitude will produce an impressive depth of connection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). All of the little things matter. All of the little things don't matter. Both statements will be equally true today, and the best results will come from alternating between the two extremes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Today, there will be no good reason to impress or advise, entertain or manage. You only need to be present. Humility is the key that opens wisdom's gate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you find yourself making great efforts to project and protect a certain idea of who you are, then it's time for a talk with yourself. Why does it matter so much? Losing sight of who you are might be just the remedy.
