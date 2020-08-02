The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.
The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him. After the game, Van Wagenen said: “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.”
The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss. Atlanta has won five in a row against the Mets overall.
Wright worked around five hits and four walks in 3 1-3 innings. Relievers Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk in the third from David Peterson (1-1), Freddie Freeman added an RBI grounder amd Johan Camargo hit a solo home run in the fourth.
REDS 4, TIGERS 3: In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent Cincinnati over Detroit. Former Tigers player Nick Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati. But his three-base error in right field with the bases loaded in the sixth inning allowed Detroit to tie the game.
ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1: Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay to complete a three-game sweep.
WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2: Nick Madrigal followed his first career hit with three more, pacing Chicago to a romp over Kansas City. The 23-year-old infielder had a pair of hits in a seven-run seventh inning, when he scored the go-ahead run and had his first career RBI, and barely missed out on a 5-for-5 day on a ground ball in the ninth inning.
TWINS 3, INDIANS 1: Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a victory over Cleveland, taking the four-game series from their primary division competitor.
ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6: Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball, designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game and Colorado held off San Diego. The Rockies moved to 6-2, which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history.
RANGERS 9, GIANTS 5: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and Texas beat San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep. Shin-Soo Choo also went deep for Texas.
DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 sharp innings in his season debut, NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season and Los Angeles beat Arizona. Kershaw (1-0) gave up three hits, walked none and struck out six and Mookie Betts homered and doubled as the Dodgers won three times in the four-game series
