pro basketball
n Former Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress signed with G.S. Iraklis B.C., the team said on Friday in Thessaloniki, Greece. With the Deacons, Childress finished in the program’s top 10 in 3-pointers (190), assists (443) and minutes (3,683). He also ended his career with 1,415 career points and 140 steals, 12th in program history.
n An ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo is putting together an offer to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, two people with knowledge of the bid said. The group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. According to the people, Afflalo’s group will submit the bid no later than this weekend.
MLB
n On the morning after he launched a ceremonial first pitch that might charitably have been described as “just a bit outside,” Dr. Anthony Fauci got a baseball card of his own. Topps honored Fauci with a baseball card on Friday. The front features a picture of him on the mound letting the ball go without showing its trajectory.
