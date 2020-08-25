GREENSBORO — Last night, the tidy apartment smelled like fried chicken.
Michael Matthews cooked it himself.
"I thought it was good," he said with a smile.
The former homeless man has gone from sleeping in a friend's tent to having his own bed.
"We are so happy for Michael," said Cameron McClellan, his caseworker at the Interactive Resource Center.
Matthews, 33, has struggled with alcoholism. But that's gone, too. Like the tent.
"I just decided I would quit drinking, and I quit living that lifestyle," said Matthews, who works on his sobriety daily.
It's been a long time since Matthews cooked at his own place — a place where he held the keys. For the last decade, he's dealt with more homeless days than he can remember. Before getting the keys to the apartment, he had constant concerns about bad weather and always the coming of winter.
He moved to the Triad from Georgia about a year ago.
Open Door Ministries accepted him as part of a program to help the chronically homeless find permanent places to live.
By then, Matthews decided to change his life.
That was April.
A few weeks ago, his life changed again with a call from Open Door Ministries. It was about the apartment.
The nonprofit organization in High Point is part of a local network of community agencies working on long-term solutions to homelessness. That means, for example, helping someone who is homeless find a job and a place to live.
The ultimate goal is getting them off the streets.
And that's where we found Matthews on Tuesday. Off the streets. In his living room. His favorite spot in the apartment.
He has a couch there — and peace.
