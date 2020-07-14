no dine-in:
Cheesecakes by Alex to only offer takeout, delivery
greensboro — The owner of Cheesecakes by Alex has decided to only offer takeout and delivery, citing the rise of COVID-19 cases across the city.
Alex Amoroso made the announcement on the bakery’s Facebook page Sunday night, noting that other Greensboro eateries have also been impacted by the pandemic.
Most recently, Hops Burger Bar and Natty Greene’s Brewing Company announced they would temporarily close their locations after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
re-election: Cooper debuts new ad in Charlotte, Greensboro areasraleigh — Gov. Roy Cooper touts his plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in television ads broadcast Tuesday — the first of his re-election campaign.
The commercials, unveiled in the Greensboro and Charlotte markets, are the first of a $7 million statewide ad buy through the end of August, campaign spokeswoman Liz Doherty said.
captured:
Prisoner apprehended after escaping Raleigh facility
raleigh — An inmate made a daring escape from the state’s largest prison last week by impersonating a corrections employee, according to officials.
Chad Lee Houser, 37, who was awaiting trial on murder charges in the death of his 2-month-old son, escaped from Central Prison in Raleigh and fled in a stolen pickup truck.
He was caught hours later in Cumberland County.
According to a report from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Houser followed a jail employee into an area for controlled entry and exit from the prison.
Houser, carrying a bag of trash, motioned for an officer to let him through so he could dispose of it, the report said.
The officer asked to see an identification card, but Houser refused and motioned for the outer door to be opened.
The officer became suspicious and told Houser to step back.
Houser initially complied, but when the officer turned her attention to the jail worker also trying to leave, Houser was able to exit the prison.
— Staff and Wire Reports
