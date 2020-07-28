One year after the Winston-Salem community was engulfed in controversy over the name of the annual fair, COVID-19 has weighed in to force the cancellation of this year's version of the fair altogether.
City officials said that, because of the rising trend in positive COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, along with the ongoing restrictions for mass gatherings statewide, this year's fair is no-go.
This fall was to have been the debut of the Carolina Classic Fair, the new name that emerged last year to replace what for decades was the Dixie Classic Fair.
The 10 day fair, one of the biggest annual draws in Forsyth County, had been scheduled to take place October 2-11.
City officials said their top priority is to ensure the public’s safety during the pandemic. With annual fair attendance close to 300,000, city leaders are concerned there is no way to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus among fair attendees.
"We have been monitoring the statistics and the number of cases statewide," said Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe. "We also saw the state had in place a limitation on mass gatherings. It was hard to believe that we could go from having no more than 25 outdoors to thousands."
Although the Phase 2 restrictions that limit crowds to 25 are currently scheduled to end Aug. 7, Rowe said, Gov. Roy Cooper has the option to extend Phase 2, as he has already done.
City officials could see how other events were getting canceled: The N.C. Mountain State Fair, which kicks off in September, was canceled earlier this month. The Lexington Barbecue Festival, which operates after the local fair, has also bitten the dust this year.
"When the school system announced their plans to go to virtual learning, and when the governor decided to extend Phase 2 until Aug. 7, that created more urgency," Rowe said. "August 7 is real close to that go, no-go decision about the middle of August."
Earlier this summer, city and fair officials had been working on a plan to have a downsized fair that would have had social-distancing features and would have likely had a 25% drop in attendance.
The city had had consultations with Strates Shows Inc., which operates the carnival on the midway, and had talked with the committees involved in fair planning about how to go about modifying the fair for COVID-19.
"We had crafted a responsible plan that I thought could do it," Rowe said. He added that council members were contacted individually when he and other city staffers came to the more recent conclusion that cancellation was the only way to go.
"Everyone acknowledges it was a difficult decision but that it was the right thing to do," Rowe said, adding he has not gotten any pushback from council members on the decision.
City staff estimate that canceling the fair will result in a loss of $670,000 for the year. Had even a reduced fair gone forward, Rowe said, the city could have instead netted some $340,000.
Fairground reserves will allow the city to absorb the loss this year, Rowe said.
Mayor Allen Joines said that not holding the fair is the correct course of action given the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County.
“Unfortunately, the numbers are not trending in our favor,” Joines said. “We will look forward to celebrating the new name of the Carolina Classic Fair and putting on a fair second to none in 2021. We want our citizens and visitors to Forsyth County to be safe and healthy so that we can look forward to this great event next fall.”
The fairgrounds staff will explore ways to hold certain aspects of the Carolina Classic Fair virtually. More information about these opportunities will be posted on the Carolina Classic Fair’s website, carolinaclassicfair.com.
"It might be where people can show their arts and crafts online," Rowe said. "People have put a lot of time into those things."
Chris King, who runs the pop-up drive-in theater The Drive at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, said that he is in communications with fairground officials and hopes to continue operating the drive-in beyond the current lease period.
It was scheduled to end Sept. 12 to allow the fair enough time to convert the midway back for its traditional use as a venue for rides and games. King said he hopes to continue The Drive through at least October.
That sounds like a plan, according to Rowe:
"That is something we will definitely explore," Rowe said. "We will be looking at ways to generate revenue and hold events within the local guidelines. We are still holding the farmer's market every Saturday."
The fair is one of many events that have been called off due to the pandemic. Also in Winston-Salem, the Bowman Gray Racing season and the fall season for WSSU football have been canceled.
A lot has already been done to rebrand the fairgrounds in light of last year's decision to drop the name Dixie Classic Fair.
A group of people came to a Winston-Salem City Council committee meeting in April of 2019 to say that the name Dixie in the fair had connotations of the old south and slavery.
The appeal for a new name kicked off months of controversy and heated exchanges that all came to a head last October when the city council voted 6-2 to change the name of the fair to Carolina Classic.
Since then, the fair focus has been on rebranding, including new coats of paint and signage.
"We were moving full steam ahead to get the fairgrounds ready and unveil our new brand," Rowe said.
