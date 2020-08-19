In this March 22 photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. A massive surge in online sales and increased business at its U.S. stores helped push Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s second-quarter performance above analysts’ estimates. Similar to rival Home Depot, Lowe’s Cos. has experienced stronger interest in its products as people continue to stay home amid the virus outbreak.