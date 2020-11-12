Go Triad: Calendar of events

12 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "Space Case" by Stuart Gibbs: 3-4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: "The Bitch" with Pilar Quintana: 7 p.m. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y5zkpsj5
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “The Last to See Me” by M. Dressler. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
In Good Company Gala: 5-8 p.m. Hearn Ballroom at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St., WS. A community gala that celebrates LGBTQ+ affirming organizations that operate in Winston-Salem and the greater Triad. www.northstarlgbtcc.com/in-good-company. Also, Zoom if necessary.
SCREENINGS
"Remember the Titans": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
“Reggae Boyz”: 7:30 p.m. High Point University, HP. https://tinyurl.com/yy6vwqae
THEATER
UNC School of the Arts: “Henry V” by William Shakespeare: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the UNC School of Drama and the School of Design & Production as a modern-day radio play, and will be available on demand. For information and access, www.uncsa.edu/henryv.
UNCG School of Theatre Presents: Hear Our Voices: On-demand streaming from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12-14. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392 or www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre
13 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: "The Places We Belong": A Greensboro Bound Zoom event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Tuesday's Gone: A Tribute to Morgan Wallen. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Burke Street Pub: 7-10 p.m. Honky Tonk Outlaws. Burke Street Pub, 1110 Burke St., WS, $10.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Drawing from Still Life Workshop: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $180, $162 for members. www.sawtooth.org.
Central Carolina Fair Drive-Thru Food Fest: 11 a.m. Nov. 13-15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F - Greensboro Library: The Mysterious Benedict Society Virtual Escape Room: 3 p.m. Solve riddles, find clues and answer questions about "The Mysterious Benedict Society" by Trenton Lee Stewart. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Holiday Crafting With Deanna: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25. 336-299-9402
BYOB DIY Candle Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Aixa Maria's Gift Baskets, 111 N. Main St., KV. $38. 336- 251-5899.
Taste of Art: Cutting Boards: 6-8:30 p.m. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $60. www.sawtooth.org.
Art Therapy Nite: Barn Quilt Painting: 6:30-9 p.m. terra Sustainable Wellness, 102 E. Murphy St., Madison. $35. 336-394-6304.
The Winery Comedy Tour: 7 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. www.grovewinery.com
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: Student Woodwind and Brass Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. 336-721-1945.
14 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Hunter and the Gatherers. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Fair Drive-Thru Food Fest: 11 a.m. Nov. 14-15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
YART Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Three local High Point artists and a specialty cookie maker will come together for a pop up YART sale. www.kellybrookepottery.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
2nd Saturdays: 2-7 p.m. State Street, GB.
Fabolous: All Black Affair: 5-11 p.m. Silo Entertainment Event Center, 816 S. Elm St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y24w3jgc
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MaeScents Body Essentials Relax & Release Soirée: 7-10 p.m. Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $15-$22.
MUSIC
Gospel Unity Festival Drive-in Celebration: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $5. www.onestepfurther.com/upcoming-events.
Steep Canyon Rangers: 7:30 p.m. The Drive, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 2886 Shorefair Drive NW, WS. www.thedrivemovie.com.
SOULTRIII: With support by King Ibe Bello: 8 p.m. Carolina Theater, Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium, 310 S. Greene St., GB. www.carolinatheater.com.
“UNCSA Presents": “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway”: Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. Each livestream will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 for the series or $30 for individual events, and are on sale at www.uncsa.edu/presents.
15 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Daddazz & Melissa MC. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
MADE 4 the Holidays: Early bird 10-11 a.m. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. 336-373-2402.
Central Carolina Fair Drive-Thru Food Fest: 11 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Pop-up Shop: Beaches Boutique Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 3407 Archdale Road, Archdale. www.beacheshandmadeboutique.com.
Kid's Afternoon at Santa's Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Gracie Lynn Sewing & Craft Studio, 1200 Eastchester Drive, HP. $35. 336-885-0376.
Farmer Mastermind: 7-9 p.m. 5779 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden.
MUSIC
Stevens Center: American Landscapes Livestream: 3 p.m. Presented by music director Timothy Redmond and symphony musicians. Stage Pass is required, available for $75 at wssymphony.org/stagepass. One-time access pass to this concert is also available for $20.
Music and Community in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Tickets are free and required: 336-887-3001.
SCREENINGS
"E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial": 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheater.com.
16 • MONDAY
BOOKS
Community Read: "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent": by Isabel Wilkerson: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Dec. 2, Dec. 9. Zoom. https://sites.google.com/musews.org/caste/home
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: Langston Hughes: 7 p.m. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F - Living Room Conversations: Relationships Over Politics: Friends and Family: 7 p.m. The Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum will host a series of guided, public-forum-style conversations about important topics. Zoom. 336-373-5838.
MUSIC
Music and Community in Concert: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Tickets are free and required: 336-887-3001.
17 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: "Silver Sparrow" Book Discussion: noon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
F - The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem Virtual Luncheon Celebration: "Where Do We Go From Here": noon-1:30 p.m. In addition, the event will feature the unveiling of an online research report called “Through a Gender Lens: The Economic Security of Women and Girls in Forsyth County in 2020,” and will include a panel discussion around the issues and metrics uncovered in the report.To register: www.womensfundws.org/featured/annual-luncheon.
F - Gratitude Luncheon: noon-1:30 p.m. Keller Williams, 3150 N. Elm St., Suite 101, GB. 336-297-4545.
Landscape Painting with Elizabeth Boles: 2-4 p.m. Art in the Garden, 138 Scales St., RV. $50. 336-347-8625.
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: String Ensembles Livestream: 7:30 p.m. With alumna guest artist, 336-721-1945.
18 • WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. TommyBlaze336 X Phily Queso EP Release Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$120. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
Santa's Workshop for Homeschool Kids: 2-4 p.m. Gracie Lynn Sewing & Craft Studio, 1200 Eastchester Drive, HP. $35. 336-885-0376.
Torch Time for Glass Beadmaking and Lampworking: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16. Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
19 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "Magic Lessons" by Alice Hoffman. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
"Hidden Figures": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheater.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre…Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
