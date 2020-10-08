Go Triad: Calendar of events

8 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
f Songs of Peace and Justice: Charly Lowryz: Anthems of Change Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Will stream on the Greensboro Public Library's Facebook page.
CLUBS & CAFES
Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting: 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. RSVP: Elizabeth Toto, elizabeth.a.toto@gmail.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
October Lunch and Learn: “Magical Monarchs” by Jeanne Megel: noon-1 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Free to members of PJCBG or $2 for non-members. Bring your lunch. The garden will provide drinks. Registration is required: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
Canning With Cooperative Extension: Apples: 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Guilford County Center, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. https://guilford.ces.ncsu.edu.
Thursday Evening Figure Drawing Sessions: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Shelf Life Art & Supply Co., 2178 Lawndale Drive, GB. $7-$12. www.shelflifeart.com
f Greensboro Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades and Drawing: 7-10 p.m. 229 N. Elm St., GB. www.eventbrite.com
MUSIC
The Winston-Salem Symphony: "Limoncello": 6:30 p.m Will stream online from the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. www.wssymphony.org.
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle: 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
9 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. American Hair Band with Crazy Mouth. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Marty Simpson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 60 Watt Combo. 8220 N.C. 68 Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com
FUN STUFF
Beginning & Intermediate Wheelthrowing with Marisa Mathahey: 9:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, Oct. 9-Dec. 11 (skipping Nov. 27). Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Turquoise Cabbing with Ashley Sharp: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Lefty For Life Memorial Golf Tournament: 11:30 a.m. Bryan Park Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit. Phillip Bailey, pbailey23@gmail.com
Beginning & Intermediate Wheelthrowing: 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-Dec. 11 (no class on Nov. 27). Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Spooky Outdoor Movie & Picnic on The Farm: 7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Winery Comedy Tour: 7 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Ridge Road, Gibsonville. www.grovewinery.com
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
The Apple Gallery: As I See It: Through the Lenses of Three Generations: Virtual opening Oct. 9. Live on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. www.fb.me/stokesartnc. Runs through Oct. 31. With Fran Speight, Sharon Grubbs and Kristin Maready.
MUSIC
Symphony Serenade: 6:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. $45. www.wssymphony.org.
North Carolina Brass Band in Concert: 8 p.m. Music of the stage and screen. NCBB YouTube channel. www.ncbrassband.org/suppport.
10 • SATURDAY
COMEDIAN
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Kind Thieves. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Marty Simpson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
2nd Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. Explore historic State Street by visiting local shops, eateries and service-based organizations. www.eventbrite.com
Virtual Program with Mrs. Cindy Dye: Nature Walks with Children: 10:30 a.m. Video will be posted at 10:30 a.m. www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary/
Fam Jam: 11 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. A dance class for the whole family. www.greensborodowntownparks.org
2nd North Carolina Cigar Box Guitar Festival: 1-9 p.m. The Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. https://northcarolinacigarboxguitarfestival.org.
Sip & Paint with Dana Holiday: 4-6 p.m. Zimmerman Vineyards, 1428 Tabernacle Church Road, Trinity. Must register in advance on www.eventbrite.com.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com
Gxrls Night Out Benefit Concert: 5-9 p.m. Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Featuring artists such as Sunqueen Kelcey, Amor de Sol, Vee Shapree and Flower in Bloom. Drinks and food available for purchase. www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org
MUSIC
The Malpass Brothers: 7 p.m. Maplewood Hills Event Center, 6701 N.C. 49, BU. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Ghost Light Concert: Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal: 8 p.m. Betty and Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Led by Atiba Rorie. The band combines traditional, west African percussion instruments with guitar and bass to play traditional rhythms while drawing from global influences. $20. www,carolinatheatre.com
UNCSA Student String Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the Stevens Center. New associate conductor, Karen Ní Bhroin, makes her UNCSA debut, leading student string ensembles in a concert featuring the music of Belá Bartók, Edvard Grieg, Arcangelo Corelli, George Walker and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Free tickets to access the livestreams available at www.uncsa.edu/performances. 336-721-1945.
THEATER
North Carolina Radio Play Festival: New Halloween-themed radio plays will be broadcast by the CPF Radio Hour podcast Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at cpfradiohour.podbean.com. There is no cost to listen, but there is a suggested donation of $5.
11 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Flat Iron: 7 p.m. Freakshow. 221 Summit Ave., GB.
FUN STUFF
Yoga in the Yard: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 11 and 25. Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Outdoor yoga with Milanda McGinnis. www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.
12 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
f Virtual Weaving with Miss Marya: Weaving on a Cardboard Loom: 3-4 p.m. www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary.
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Virtual Options: 4-4:45 Mondays and Wednesdays, through Nov. 5. www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org. For an activity kit: www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home
13 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
f Green Book Discussion Panel: 6 p.m. Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Hosted by the Magnolia House and UNCG Department of History, this virtual event will speak to the history of the Green Book and the Magnolia House. www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org
Scuppernong Books: What Writers Get Wrong about LGBTQ: 7 p.m. With Ashley Lumpkin and Michael Thomas. Register for the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqde-opz4tHdyOE1KhJmN9MYiazM6_ZA5Q
FUN STUFF
Farm Animal Discovery: Goats: 10 a.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Foundations of Figure Study: Exploring Gesture through Drawing and Sculpture: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 1. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
Stained Glass: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 1 Sawtooth School of Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Sierra Club Meeting: 7-8:30 p.m. Piedmont Plateau Group will conduct a “Save Our Trees” forum based on an in-depth study of the global and local crises that have been caused by clear-cutting and deforestation. Three local residents will serve on a panel to discuss the critical aspects of this timely topic. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87214587676 or https://www.meetup.com/ppgsierraclub/
riley live!: 7 p.m. Themes range from karaoke requests to photography to trivia to interviews to video game tournaments. www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or www.itsriley.com
SCREENINGS
High Point University's Virtual Screening: “Picture a Scientist,” 7:30 p.m. https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936296
14 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: "Little Kids, Big Feelings" with Molly Felder: 7 p.m. 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Whitey Morgan Acoustic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25-$200. www.theblindtiger.com
15 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Writers Read: Live at Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. With Anna Daignault, Elizabeth Illig, Ashley Lumpkins, Ilari Pass and Deonna Kelli Sayed. Register for the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkduihrD8tEtXSxmkwytRa82LlsEjj4M-t
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Online Demo: Landscape Painting in Oils with Barb Mory: 3-4:15 p.m. www.sawtooth.org.
Teen Mixed Media Book: 4 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 5. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
MUSIC
Tracy Byrd: 7 p.m. Maplewood Hills Event Center, 6701 N.C. 49, BU. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Colin Allured: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Plays with Cristin Whiting on Facebook. Venmo: @colin-allured, Zelle: 336-775-7635, or PayPal: colinplaysguitar@gmail.com
THEATER
UNCG School of Theatre: "Marisol: War in Heaven, Hell on Earth": Streaming on-demand Oct. 15-17. Tickets are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, 336-334-4392, or in-person at the UNCG theater box office, 406 Tate St., GB.
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre … Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
