Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bad Cameo with Unheard. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$15. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club: Third Annual “Tee-Off for Tomorrow” Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, HP. bit.ly/teeoffgolf20 or call 336-881-5406.
A Party to Die For: A Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner & Show: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $99-$218. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
SCREENINGS
Heroes Center: Haunted Drive-in Night: 7 p.m. 1500 Bridges Drive, HP. www.facebook.com/events/264595461583649.
THEATER
UNCSA: "Inheritance: A Work in Progress": 7 p.m. Oct.29-31. Brookstown Inn, 200 Brookstown Ave., WS. A work of devised theater exploring themes of isolation, identity, relationships and mental health. It will be presented outdoors. Free, but reservations required. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
Triad Stage: "A Vindictive Vintage": 7-9:30 p.m. A virtual and interactive murder mystery fundraiser. www.triadstage.org.
"Devil Boys from Beyond": 8 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. All performances will be outside. Reservations: www.theatrealliance.ws.
30 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Green Reads: noon-1 p.m. Zoom discussion of nature and environmental books. Choose one of your own or get recommendations. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Flat Blak Cadillac with Huckleberry Shyne. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. 336-272-9888.
F - Grey's Tavern: 9-11 p.m. DJ Mike Wawa. 343 S. Elm St., GB.
FUN STUFF
F - STARworks: Virtual Firefest: Oct. 30-31. A two-day celebration of art created with fire. Streaming on YouTube and Facebook. www.starworksnc.org/firefest.
F - Family Spook Party: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Keller Williams, 3150 N. Elm St., Suite 101, GB. 336-285-0099.
F -Salvation Army of High Point's Annual Fall Festival: 5-7 p.m. The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. Outdoors and family-friendly. 336-881-5448.
F - Let's Fall into Fellowship: A Fall-Themed Friends and Family Service: 6-9 p.m. Except the Lord Build the House Ministry, 1012 N. Raleigh St., GB. 336-273-5068.
SCREENINGS
"The Wizard of Oz": 6 p.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $7. Each ticket includes entry and one Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Must purchase ticket in advance: www.ctgso.org/wizard2020.
F - Drive-In Movie Night: 7:15-10:15 p.m. Alamance Community College, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road, Graham.
THEATER
31 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - Full Moon Fusion Halloween Stories: 6-7 p.m. Storyteller Donna Washington will share fun, not-so-scary spooky tales perfect for a family audience. Will stream on the library's Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Limelight: 7 p.m. “A Nightmare on Elm Street:" Limelight's annual Halloween Party. 113 S. Elm St., GB. $15 to $450. 336-455-1868.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Halloween Bash with Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Fall Leaf Kayak Tour: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. For ages 16 and older. $15 for single kayak, $22 for tandem kayak or $6 for personal kayak. 336-883-3498.
Horseback Archery 2: Taking It to the Trails: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Keyauwee Program Center, 2574 Sweetbriar Road, Sophia. $45. 800-672-2148.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Nightmare on Black Wall Street: noon-6 p.m. Benbow Plaza, 2031 MLK Jr. Drive, GB. www.gsoblackwallstreet.com.
Meet Up Paddle: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Burlington Recreation and Parks, 1333 Overbrook Road, BU. With rental kayak or personal boat. 336-222-5030.
F - Treat Street Drive Through Halloween Kids Event: 2-5 p.m. Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, WS.
The Deadly Day Social & Dance Class: 2-5 p.m. Hardpress Studio LLC, 1325 S. Eugene St., GB. $10-$30. 877-217-7990.
FSPW Blackoutt: Nightmare on Medley Street!: 2-5 p.m. The Firestar Arena, 517 Medley St., GB. $20. www.fspwrestling.com.
The All Day Halloween Festival: New School vs. Old School: 3 p.m. Silo Entertainment Complex, 816 S. Elm St., GB. 336-740-6261.
Halloween at Walnut Lane: 3-11 p.m. Walnut Lane Bed & Breakfast Inn, 7119 Racine Road, Pleasant Garden. $33.75-$35. 336-674-7093.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streest), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
F - Hallow Fest: 5-9 p.m. Northside Lanes, 3550 Patterson Ave., WS. 336-652-1395.
Halloween Party & Costume Extravaganza: 5-9 p.m. Live the Life You Love, 2641-E Randleman Road, Suite E., GB. $10.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
F - Open Streets Live Music: 3-9 p.m. Gate City Candy Company, 529 S. Elm St., GB.
UNC School of the Arts: Guitar Studio in Recital Livestream: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Guitar students of Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne perform an eclectic mix of solo and ensemble works. Streamed on UNCSA School of Music's Facebook page.
Winston-Salem Symphony: "Reimagined": Through Dec. 16. Livestreamed from the Stevens Center. Three modified classics concerts, the inaugural Ignite Family Series concert and a special A Carolina Christmas concert. $75. www.wssymphony.org.
SCREENINGS
"Nightmare On Elm Street," "Halloween 1978," 6:45 p.m.; "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," (original), "Scream," 9:15 p.m.: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., WS. $10.50.
THEATER
1 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Kid's Afternoon at Santa's Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Gracie Lynn Sewing & Craft Studio, 1200 Eastchester Drive, HP. $35. 336-885-0376.
2 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7-8 p.m. Discussing "Beware the Slender Man" (2017). Discuss true-crime films available to watch for free with your library card through Films on Demand. Watch the film on your own before Monday night. Discussions will take place through Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
3 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
Landscape Painting with Elizabeth Boles: 2-4 p.m. Art in the Garden, 138 Scales St., RV. $50. 336-347-8625.
4 • WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
5 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jess Hilarious. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F - Think Green Thursday: Planting Trees and Shrubs: 10-11 a.m. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Alamance County Center, 209-C N. Graham-Hopedale Road, BU.
Wood Burning Workshop: Little Red Truck Christmas: 6-8 p.m. Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., AB. $35. 336-736-8714.
Barre in the Barn: 6-7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $15. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Jessica Tefft “May Cause Ongoing Harm," Woodie Anderson “Weary Heart” and Lea Lackey-Zachmann “Still Standing Like The Trees": noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or by appointment. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 Trade St., WS. Through Nov. 29. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
GreenHill: Multiple Perspectives: noon-1 p.m. A conversation with Valerie Hillings, executive director of the North Carolina Museum of Art. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85329381450
THEATER
"Skeleton Crew": Available for on-demand streaming for general audiences Nov. 5-7. A virtual Frame/Works discussion related to the play will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Zoom meeting information will be shared with ticket buyers. Tickets: www.uncgtheatre.com.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre … Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Daily online classes via Zoom. All Levels, Back Care, and Chair Yoga. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at https://www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs/; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
