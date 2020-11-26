Go Triad: Calendar of events

27 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Mean Street: Van Halen Tribute with Vinyl Rox. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Official Greensboro Black Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Cafe Revolution, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y3hsv4mf
Holiday Expo: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, GB. https://tinyurl.com/yxk5u3r3
28 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Patrick Garrity. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. See the costumed blacksmith he crafts various iron pieces. Drop-in event. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
SCREENINGS
"Black Panther": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
29 • SUNDAY
MUSIC
Opus Concert: BadCameo (Indie-Funk Fusion) and Sol Di Luna (Latin Rhythm Funk): 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro or www.creativegreensboro.com.
30 • MONDAY
BOOKS
Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "Prairie Lotus" by Linda Sue Park: 3 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
Santa's Special Workshop at Fleet Plummer: 4-5 p.m. 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-282-6970.
Santa & Smores 2020: 4-7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
Greensboro Library: Living Room Conversations: Social Identity: 7 p.m. Hosted by the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro History Museum. Zoom. To register: 336-373-5838 or https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
1 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
Starworks Holiday Ornament Sale: Online sales begins and in-person visits can be scheduled Dec. 5-19. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star.
Special Tour: German Christmas in Colonial Carolina: 2-3 p.m. Alamance Battleground, 5803 N.C. 62 South., BU. https://tinyurl.com/y34mn6ak
2 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong: "Lebanon: Confessions by Rabee Jaber": 7 p.m. Translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/y4kxvzrk
CLUBS & CAFES
Karaoke and Kickback: 7-11:30 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S.Elm St., GB.
FUN STUFF
Christmas at Linbrook Hall: 10 a.m.-noon. 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. https://tinyurl.com/y4acu2yt
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "Virtual Cabaret: The Best of Broadway's Flop, Forgotten & Neglected Musicals": 7:30 p.m. Free but donations are appreciated. YouTube and Facebook: @LittleTheatreofWS.
3 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: Sue Stuart-Smith and "The Well-Gardened Mind": 2 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/y5qssjex
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Christmas Comedy and Burlesque Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$30. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
THEATER
UNC Greensboro's School of Theatre: Dec. 3-5. "Here We Go" by Caryl Churchill, "Incognito" by UNCG playwriting professor Janet Allard, "Feeding the Moonfish" by Barbara Wiechmann, and "The Arkansaw Bear" by Aurand Harris. Information about on-demand streaming tickets, call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
