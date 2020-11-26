 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Go Triad: Calendar of events

27 • FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Mean Street: Van Halen Tribute with Vinyl Rox. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Official Greensboro Black Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Cafe Revolution, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y3hsv4mf

Holiday Expo: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, GB. https://tinyurl.com/yxk5u3r3

28 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Patrick Garrity. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. See the costumed blacksmith he crafts various iron pieces. Drop-in event. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

SCREENINGS

"Black Panther": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

29 • SUNDAY

MUSIC

Opus Concert: BadCameo (Indie-Funk Fusion) and Sol Di Luna (Latin Rhythm Funk): 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro or www.creativegreensboro.com.

30 • MONDAY

BOOKS

Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "Prairie Lotus" by Linda Sue Park: 3 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

FUN STUFF

Santa's Special Workshop at Fleet Plummer: 4-5 p.m. 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. 336-282-6970.

Santa & Smores 2020: 4-7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

Greensboro Library: Living Room Conversations: Social Identity: 7 p.m. Hosted by the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro History Museum. Zoom. To register: 336-373-5838 or https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

1 • TUESDAY

DANCE

Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com

FUN STUFF

Starworks Holiday Ornament Sale: Online sales begins and in-person visits can be scheduled Dec. 5-19. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star.

Special Tour: German Christmas in Colonial Carolina: 2-3 p.m. Alamance Battleground, 5803 N.C. 62 South., BU. https://tinyurl.com/y34mn6ak

2 • WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong: "Lebanon: Confessions by Rabee Jaber": 7 p.m. Translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/y4kxvzrk

CLUBS & CAFES

Karaoke and Kickback: 7-11:30 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S.Elm St., GB.

FUN STUFF

Christmas at Linbrook Hall: 10 a.m.-noon. 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. https://tinyurl.com/y4acu2yt

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "Virtual Cabaret: The Best of Broadway's Flop, Forgotten & Neglected Musicals": 7:30 p.m. Free but donations are appreciated. YouTube and Facebook: @LittleTheatreofWS.

3 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

Bookmarks: Sue Stuart-Smith and "The Well-Gardened Mind": 2 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/y5qssjex

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Christmas Comedy and Burlesque Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$30. 336-272-9888.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

THEATER

UNC Greensboro's School of Theatre: Dec. 3-5. "Here We Go" by Caryl Churchill, "Incognito" by UNCG playwriting professor Janet Allard, "Feeding the Moonfish" by Barbara Wiechmann, and "The Arkansaw Bear" by Aurand Harris. Information about on-demand streaming tickets, call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

