Go Triad: Calendar of events

5 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Think Green Thursday: Planting Trees and Shrubs: 10-11 a.m. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Alamance County Center, 209-C N. Graham-Hopedale Road, BU.
Wood Burning Workshop: Little Red Truck Christmas: 6-8 p.m. Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., AB. $35. 336-736-8714.
Barre in the Barn: 6-7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $15. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
MUSEUMS/GALLERIES
Jessica Tefft “May Cause Ongoing Harm," Woodie Anderson “Weary Heart” and Lea Lackey-Zachmann “Still Standing Like The Trees": noon-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or by appointment. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 Trade St., WS. The exhibition goes through Nov. 29. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
GreenHill: Multiple Perspectives: noon-1 p.m. A conversation with Valerie Hillings, executive director of the North Carolina Museum of Art. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85329381450
SCREENINGS
"The Lion King": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
"Skeleton Crew": Available for on-demand streaming for general audiences November 5-7. A virtual Frame/Works discussion related to the play will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Zoom meeting information will be shared with ticket buyers. Tickets are available at www.uncgtheatre.com.
6 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Pierre Edwards. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 3. Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Taste of Art Ceramics: Serving Bowl with Handles: 6 p.m. Sawtooth School foir Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
7 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Food Fighters vs. Tool. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Pierre Edwards. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
South Carolina One-Day Bus Trip: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Horizon Travel, Greensboro, NC, Cedar Park Drive, GB. $25 to $125. 336-707-6099
Travel & Virtual Run Around the World 2020: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. GB. $30. 903-326-3526.
Quincy Roberts Presents 2020 Elite Muscle Classic: 9 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $45. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F - Annual Christmas Open House at Fleet Plummer: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. 282-6970.
Triad Women’s POP Up Shop: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Oak Branch Conference & Event Center, 23 Oak Branch Drive, GB. $5-$200.
F - Winter Craft & Vendor Show: 1-6 p.m. Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. 336-379-8000.
Virtual Writing Event: Come Write In: 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21. A chance to learn from previous participants, discuss their writing and share their work. The series will end with a celebration at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5. To register, email east.hartsock@greensboro-nc.gov.
Thanksgiving Door Hanger Paint Party!: 6-8 p.m. Aixa Maria's Gift Baskets, 111 N. Main St., KV. $38. 336-251-5899.
Murder Mystery Dinner: 6-10 p.m. The Exchange, 204 S. Fayetteville St., AB. $45 to $75. 336-625-9767.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market Street to Lewis Street), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
SCREENINGS
"Up": 7:30 p.m. PTI south parking lot, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway, GB. Proceeds from the $20 per car admission fee will go to local food banks. Movie-goers are also asked to bring non-perishable food items. https://flyfrompti.com/movie-night.
8 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Flat Iron: 7 p.m. Freakshow. 221 Summit Ave., GB.
FUN STUFF
The November 2020 Eat Drink And Be Married Fall Wedding Expo: 1-4 p.m. Castle McCulloch, 3925 Kivett Drive, Jamestown. $15. 336-889-1464.
Kid's Afternoon at Santa's Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Gracie Lynn Sewing & Craft Studio, 1200 Eastchester Drive, HP. $35. 336-885-0376
Totally Outstanding Awesome Stroll through Tanglewood: 5:30-10 p.m. Tanglewood Festival of Lights, Manor House Circle, Clemmons. Free to $50.
SCREENINGS
"The Lion King": 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
9 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2-3 p.m. Discussing "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides.https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
F - She Can, We Can: Be an Entrepreneur Everywhere: 1-6 p.m. UNC Greensboro, Cone Ballroom, Elliott University Center, 507 Stirling St., GB.
F Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: Fletcher Opera Scenes: An Evening at the Opera: Livestream: 7:30-9:30 p.m. www.wfdd.org/event/unc-school-arts-fletcher-opera-scenes-evening-opera-livestream
SCREENINGS
F - Greensboro Library: Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7-8 p.m. Discussing "I Love You, Now Die: The Prosecution" (2019). Movie and discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
10 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
15th Annual Taste of Hope Virtual Celebration: 7 p.m. The event will celebrate New York City’s restaurant industry and raise critical funds for cancer research and local patient service programs offered by ACS. www.tasteofhopenyc.org.
F - Greensboro Library: Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge Learning Circle: 7-8:30 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: Chamber Winds in Concert: Livestream: 7:30-9:30 p.m. www.wfdd.org/event/unc-school-arts-chamber-winds-concert-livestream
SCREENINGS
"Back to the Future": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
11 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: "Cockroaches" by Scholastique Mukasonga (Rwanda): Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcOirrjMoGdZVazbmjWOm9ZJ2JEHJb0wq
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"Saving Private Ryan": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
12 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "Space Case" by Stuart Gibbs: 3-4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: "The Bitch" with Pilar Quintana: 7 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqd-yoqjkiHd0oY2BBItSYGoGWg30q42MT
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “The Last to See Me” by M. Dressler. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
In Good Company Gala: 5-8 p.m. Hearn Ballroom at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St., WS. A community gala that celebrates LGBTQ+ affirming organizations that operate in Winston-Salem and the greater Triad Region of North Carolina. www.northstarlgbtcc.com/in-good-company. Also, Zoom if necessary.
SCREENINGS
"Remember the Titans": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.
“Reggae Boyz”: 7:30 p.m. High Point University, HP. https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936298
THEATER
UNC School of the Arts: “Henry V” by William Shakespeare: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the UNC School of Drama and the School of Design & Production as a modern-day radio play, and will be available on demand. For information and access, www.uncsa.edu/henryv.
UNCG School of Theatre Presents: Hear Our Voices: On Demand streaming Nov. 12-14. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392 from 1-5 p.m. www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter, and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre…Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!