Go Triad: Calendar of events

In Good Company Gala: 5-8 p.m. Hearn Ballroom at the Winston-Salem Marriott, 425 N. Cherry St., WS. A community gala that celebrates LGBTQ+ affirming organizations that operate in Winston-Salem and the greater Triad Region of North Carolina. www.northstarlgbtcc.com/in-good-company. Also, Zoom if necessary.

SCREENINGS

"Remember the Titans": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. $8. www.carolinatheatre.com.

“Reggae Boyz”: 7:30 p.m. High Point University, HP. https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936298

THEATER

UNC School of the Arts: “Henry V” by William Shakespeare: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the UNC School of Drama and the School of Design & Production as a modern-day radio play, and will be available on demand. For information and access, www.uncsa.edu/henryv.

UNCG School of Theatre Presents: Hear Our Voices: On Demand streaming Nov. 12-14. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392 from 1-5 p.m. www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF