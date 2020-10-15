Go Triad: Calendar of events

Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs: Garden Designs and Plants for 2020: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4301-A Lawndale Drive, (Greensboro Science Center to the left of main entrance), GB. Get ideas for re-designing and updating gardens, learn about how planting native plants benefits birds and hear about a new look being envisioned for Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem. $20. There will be a lunch break between the second and third speakers and an optional $10 boxed lunch will be available. 336-580-6617 or 336-854-0408.