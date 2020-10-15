Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Cosmic Superheroes. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$15. 336-272-9888.
Elm Street Lounge: 8 p.m. Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band. 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Thursday Evening Figure Drawing Sessions: 6:30 p.m. Shelf Life Art & Supply Co., 2178 Lawndale Drive, GB.www.eventbrite.com/o/shelf-life-art-amp-supply-co-8950091132
16 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Shotgun Saints with Louder. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Dean Napolitano. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Taste of Art: Mail Art: 6 p.m. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
MUSIC
Piedmont Opera: "Echoes from Carolina": 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Livestreamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
SCREENINGS
F - Online Screening Showcases of UNCSA Student Films: Oct. 16-18. The nine short films are a sampling of work that students completed remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic precluded on-campus collaboration in March. For information on how to access, www.uncsa.edu/performances.
17 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Radio Revolver. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$120. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Dean Napolitano. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUNDRAISERS
The A. H. Anderson Alumni Association Fish Fry Fundraiser: noon-3 p.m. New Light Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 1535 E. 15th St., WS. Drive-up for food delivery to your car. Money raised supports the association's community service projects which includes delivering personal hygiene items to seniors in Somerset Nursing Home during the pandemic. Theodis Foster, 336-978-3517.
FUN STUFF
Ninth Annual Ghost Stories: High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Pumpkin decorating from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., then see Facebook or YouTube at 6 p.m. as the High Point Museum staff share a few eerie tales of local history haunts and creepy experiences. www.highpointnc.gov/694/Museum/
Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs: Garden Designs and Plants for 2020: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4301-A Lawndale Drive, (Greensboro Science Center to the left of main entrance), GB. Get ideas for re-designing and updating gardens, learn about how planting native plants benefits birds and hear about a new look being envisioned for Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem. $20. There will be a lunch break between the second and third speakers and an optional $10 boxed lunch will be available. 336-580-6617 or 336-854-0408.
Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Culinary U of the Triad: Young Chef at 10:30 a.m., Junior Chef at 1 p.m. Kitchen Studio Building, 1709 Fleming Road, GB. $35. 336-324-3438.
Basic Bezels Workshop with Thea Clark: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17, 24. Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
Fam Jam: 11 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. www.greensborodowntownparks.org
Black Wallstreet Homecoming Tribute: 11 a.m-7 p.m. Sternberger Park, 714 Summit Ave., GB. www/bwshomecoming.com
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
Cheshvan Women's New Moon Tea Gathering: 6:30-8 p.m. 5779 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden.
Illusions: the Drag Queen Show: 7 p.m. 316 W. Meadowview Road, GB. Combination of burlesque-style and comedy performances by the industry’s best celebrity impersonators. www.illusionsthedragqueenshow.com.
MUSIC
Neal McCoy: 7 p.m. The Liberty Theater Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$150. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Ghost Light Concert: Shamir Lee’s CLRTHRY: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium, 310 S. Greene St., GB. With support by DJ Karolina, Stan the Man and Antion Scales. CLRTHRY (pronounced Color Theory) is an art collective established in Greensboro. $20. www.carolinatheatre.com.
SCREENINGS
"Mulan": 6:30 p.m. Reidsville Christian Church, 2020 S. Park Drive, Reidsville. Outdoor event. www.eventbrite.com.
18 • SUNDAY
MUSIC
Piedmont Opera: "Echoes from Carolina": 2 p.m. Livestreamed from the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101.
Ghost Light Concert: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, With Pickin’ Thistles Opening: 6:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Think of a young Steep Canyon Rangers, Infamous Stringdusters, or Nickel Creek, then mix in the on-stage energy of Billy Strings and homespun rapport of Balsam Range. Opening the show are Pickin’ Thistles, a band of siblings playing their favorite Celtic, old-time and other classic songs on fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar. $20. www.carolinatheatre.com.
19 • MONDAY
BOOKS
Poetry Book Club: Elizabeth Bishop, Poems: 7-8:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
20 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Silver Sparrow Book Discussion: 7-8:30 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
One Love: 12:30-1:30 p.m. GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Heather Gordon and Phillip Marsh in conversation about public art, social unrest and racial injustice. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87375910028
Meet Up Paddle: 1 p.m. Burlington Parks and Recreation, 1333 Overbrook Road, BU. Rent a kayak or bring your own. Meet other paddlers and enjoy some time on the water. A certified kayak instructor will guide the group on the lake and help folks in/out of boats as needed. mhoose@BurlingtonNC.gov or 336-222-5030.
UNCG: Joe Palca: 3 p.m. Zoom talk with Palca, titled “Once Upon a Time: Telling Stories about Science.” There will be a Q&A session, open to the public, at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. To register: https://aas.uncg.edu/joepalca.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Moss Art: Nature’s Renewal-“ri-ˈnü [renew]” by Mona King: The Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Jan. 3. 336-722-2585 or www.intothearts.com.
21 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
"Hocus Pocus" Halloween Picnic: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Watch "Hocus Pocus" under the stars on the farm in your costumes after a gourmet family picnic dinner. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
22 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "The Last Kids on Earth" by Max Brallier: 3-4 p.m. The video will be posted at 3 p.m. on www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Vivica A. Fox Presents Funny By Nature. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Banjo Earth Banc. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$140. 336-272-9888.
Elm Street Lounge: 8 p.m. Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Learn to Paint Online with Viktoria Majestic: 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 19. www.sawtooth.org.
"Hocus Pocus" Halloween Picnic: 4:30 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. Watch "Hocus Pocus" under the stars on the farm in your costumes after a gourmet family picnic dinner. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.youtube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre … Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition" and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes. Information and registration forms at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!