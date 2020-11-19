Go Triad: Calendar of events

19 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "Magic Lessons" by Alice Hoffman. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
"Hidden Figures": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $8. https://carolinatheatre.com.
20 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Green Reads: noon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: A Conversation with Poet Leah Naomi Green: A Greensboro Bound Zoom Event: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Nevermind: A Nirvana Tribute Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Samuel J. Comroe. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Craftsmen’s Virtual Fair: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., livestream from noon-7 p.m. Nov. 20-21. A schedule of the streaming videos will be available on www.piedmontcraftsmen.org before the fair. 336-725-1516
Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20-22. Start the tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 N.C. 705 in Seagrove. https://discoverseagrove.com/celebration.
Mistletoe and Martinis: 4-9:30 p.m. Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. www.alamancearts.org
Friendsgiving Feast: 7-9 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
MUSIC
UNC School of the Arts: Piano Studios in Recital Livestream: 7:30-9:30 p.m. 336-721-1945.
Wonderwall: A Beatles Tribute: 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$25. www.thelibertyshowcase.com
THEATER
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "The Blue Death": Nov. 20-21. Presented on www.ltofws.org, Facebook and YouTube. Free but donations are requested.
21 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Radio Romance. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Samuel J. Comroe. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F - Scottish Rite Orient of N.C. Past Grand Masters Virtual Reunion: 9 a.m. 426 W. Market St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y6bop33g
F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. See the costumed blacksmith craft various iron pieces. Drop-in event. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F - Curry Wilkinson Pottery Holiday Kiln Opening: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Curry Wilkinson Pottery, 5029 S. N.C. 49, BU. https://tinyurl.com/y53jsnjn
High Point Farmer's Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec. 19; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. www.highpointnc.gov.
Science Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Palm Bridge Learning, 3980 Premier Drive, Suite 110, HP. $25. https://tinyurl.com/y3zvhm7m
Sewing Class: Open Studio Week: 10 a.m.-noon. 1037 Hammer Ave., AB. There will also be a candle-making class from 1-3 p.m. and a crochet class from 4-6 p.m.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Holiday Open House Wagon Ride: 2-4 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
Rob Schneider: 7 p.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. www.highpointrockers.com.
MUSIC
The Dryes at True Hart Farm: 5:30-8:30 p.m. True Hart Farm, 174 Knight Lane, Advance. $10. https://tinyurl.com/y34r9lox
The Isaacs: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $25-$55. www.thelibertyshowcase.com
St. Paul and the Broken Bones: 7:30 p.m. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 300 Deacon Blvd., WS.
THEATER
Production of "Chicago": High School Edition: 2 and 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com
40+ Stage Company's Dramatic Reading: "The Other Way Around" by Nathan Ross Freeman: 7 p.m. Online. No cost to view the stream. However, advance registration to the Zoom webinar is required. https://40plusstage.com/see-the-other-way-around.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: "The Blue Death": Presented on www.ltofws.org, Facebook and YouTube. Free but donations are requested.
22 • SUNDAY
SCREENINGS
"Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse": 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
23 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
24 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
SCREENINGS
"Forrest Gump": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
25 • WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Thanksgathering with The Wright Avenue. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$125. www.theblindtiger.com
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
