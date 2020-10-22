Go Triad: Calendar of events

22 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: "The Last Kids on Earth" by Max Brallier: 3-4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Banjo Earth Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$140. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Think Green Thursday: Winter Resident Birds: 10 a.m. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Alamance County Center, BU. Discover local snow birds, their habits and strategies for wintering. Online event. 336-570-6740.
Triad Goodwill's Incredible Bulk Surplus Housewares Sale: 10 a.m. Triad Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 1235 S. Eugene St., GB. 336-275-2150.
Scupperong Books: Make It Taste Good: A Greensboro Bound Zoom Event: 7 p.m. With Vivian Howard and Asha Gomez. Meeting ID: 821 5897 2573. Passcode: 670210.
Girl's Night at Fleet Plummer: 7:30 p.m. 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. Wine, snacks, gift bags and more. 336-282-6970.
THEATER
"Devil Boys from Beyond": 8 p.m. Oct. 22-24, 29-31. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. All performances will be outside. Reservations: www.theatrealliance.ws.
23 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: David Menconi, "Step It Up & Go": 7 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtfuCspjMjHNG6UDyT0F5EUAMRx-vvKCzk
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Insane Clown Posse and Bad Romeo with Hard Rock Reunion. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Cee-Jay Jones. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet: "31 Memory Lane": 8-9:30 p.m. An online live viewing of the opening number of 31 and a discussion with the choreographic team and professional dancers. www.facebook.com/events/3646019258776677.
FUN STUFF
Pumpkin Painting at High Point University: 3-5 p.m. 1 University Parkway, HP. www.eventbrite.com/e/pumpkin-painting-tickets-122168371889.
The Winery Comedy Tour at The Grove: 8 p.m. 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. $18. 336-584-4060.
THEATER
"Devil Boys from Beyond": 8 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 29-31. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. All performances will be outside. Reservations: www.theatrealliance.ws.
24 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
2020 Beer And Fear Bash: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. The Castle Presents, 3925 Kivett Drive, Jamestown. $25-$300.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Cosmic Super Heroes. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Cee-Jay Jones. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
N.C. Dance Festival 30th Season Virtual Premier: 7:30 p.m. The N.C. Dance Festival will premiere an original dance film, created with the contributions of 20 choreographers from across the state. Free but a $20 donation would be appreciated. www.danceproject.org/ncdf2020 or Dance Project Inc.'s Youtube channel.
FUN STUFF
F - UNCG Exhibit Opening: Virtual event will serve as the exhibit opening for a new exhibit installed at the Magnolia House and designed by UNCG's Museum Studies program. Hosted by the Magnolia House and UNCG's Department of History.
Wizard of Oz Trail: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24-25. $7. ctgso.org/wizard2020.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
F - Black Luxe Expo: 2-5 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. An indoor and outdoor community mixer and trade show celebration highlighting Black businesses, community vendors, nonprofits and service organizations. www.eventbrite.com/e/black-luxe-expo-tickets-122448696347
F Halloween Remix Reverse Parade: 4-7 p.m. Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., GB. 336-373-3272.
Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
An Evening with Pam Tillis: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$70. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Ghost Light Concert: Sonny Miles and SunQueen Kelcey: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, Betty and Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium, 310 S. Greene St., GB. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony: "Reimagined": Through Dec. 16. Live streamed from the Stevens Center. Three modified classics concerts, the inaugural Ignite Family Series concert and a special A Carolina Christmas concert. $75. www.wssymphony.org.
UNCSA Presents: “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway”: Patti LuPone on Oct. 24, Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. Each livestream will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 for the series or $30 for individual events at www.uncsa.edu/presents.
SCREENINGS
"Hocus Pocus": 7:15 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro: "The Remarkable Susan" by Tim Kelly: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 2 p.m. Oct. 25. A teen virtual livestreamed production. $8. www.creativegreensboro.com or call 336-335-6426.
"Devil Boys from Beyond": 8 p.m. Oct. 24, 29-31. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. All performances will be outside. Reservations: www.theatrealliance.ws.
25 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
F - MADE 4 the Market: Fall Edition: 10-11 a.m. express hour tickets. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Crafternoons on the Farm: 2-5 p.m. Schoolhouse Farm, 3809 Craftsman Lane, Pleasant Garden. $35. 919- 623-6048.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro: "The Remarkable Susan" by Tim Kelly: 2 p.m. A teen virtual livestreamed production. $8. www.creativegreensboro.com or call 336-335-6426.
26 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Barnyard Build: 5:30 p.m. Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive., GB. 336-288-3769, Ext. 1389.
27 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: An Evening with Laila Lalami: A Greensboro Bound Zoom Event: 7 p.m. A virtual author talk-back with Laila Lalami. She will discuss her collection of work and latest publication, "Conditional Citizens." https://lailalalami.com/events.
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
F - Wyndham Championship Inaugural "Chip & Sip": 4-6 p.m. Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, GB.
28 • WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m.The Kollektive & Exopulse EP Release Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$15. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
F - Splash Adventure Session: 5:30 p.m. Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. 336-288-3769, Ext. 1389.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
UNCSA: "Inheritance: A Work in Progress": 7 p.m. Oct.28-31. Brookstown Inn, 200 Brookstown Ave., WS. A work of devised theater exploring timely themes of isolation, identity, relationships and mental health. It will be presented outdoors. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Visit www.uncsa.edu/performances or call the box office at 336-721-1945.
29 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bad Cameo with Unheard. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$15. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club: Third Annual “Tee-Off for Tomorrow” Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, HP. bit.ly/teeoffgolf20 or 336-881-5406.
A Party to Die For: A Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner & Show: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $99-$218. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
THEATER
UNCSA: "Inheritance: A Work in Progress": 7 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Brookstown Inn, 200 Brookstown Ave., WS. A work of devised theater exploring timely themes of isolation, identity, relationships and mental health. It will be presented outdoors. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Visit www.uncsa.edu/performances or call the box office at 336-721-1945.
Triad Stage: "A Vindictive Vintage": 7-9:30 p.m. A virtual and interactive murder mystery fundraiser. www.triadstage.org.
"Devil Boys from Beyond": 8 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. All performances will be outside. Reservations: www.theatrealliance.ws.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
SCREENINGS
"Pickin' for Progress": Launched by Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, the series of videos spotlights key progressive voices from across North Carolina. The video series releases one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. www.YouTube.com and search for "Pickin' for Progress."
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Online Acting Classes: "Radio Theatre … Starring You!" "Ace Your Audition," and "Stage Fighting & Physical Acting" classes will be offered. Information and registration forms are available at www.LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
YOGA
Sunrise Yoga Studio: Daily online classes via Zoom. All Levels, Back Care, and Chair Yoga. $10 a class or monthly membership at www.sunriseyoga.net to reserve space. info@sunriseyoga.net.
Shakira B. Bethea: Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com. Learn more about each class at www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Lucinda Shore: Teaches yoga, meditation and other self-care modalities; her classes are at www.facebook.com/VirtualHugBugs; she can receive funding at http://paypal.me/lutopia411
Kristen Williams: Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga.org.
