GREENSBORO — After Cheesecakes by Alex in downtown made the decision to close dine-in at the bakery until further notice as the number of cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rise, some other restaurants and businesses are following suit.
In a Facebook post, Cheesecakes by Alex said it was returning to take-out and delivery after some restaurants like Hops and Natty Greenes have had staff test positive for the virus.
The bakery said it made the decision to keep staff and employees safe.
Now other restaurants and retailers are following returning to a reality of self-imposed restrictions.
Lindley Park Filling Station at 2201 Walker Ave. in Greensboro said on Facebook it will also go back to a Phase One-type operation by closing dine-in and offering contact-free take-out and delivery only.
Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro has returned to browsing by appointment only after being fully open for over a month.
In a post on its website, the store said: "We want to be a part of the recovery, to be a part of the reasoned response about how to keep this pandemic from lighting fire to our health care systems."
Starting Wednesday, masked browsing will be by appointment only with a limited number of people in the store at any time.
Pickup of orders is still available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.