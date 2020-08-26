GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's message at its virtual State of Our Community meeting Wednesday was that Greensboro needs to emphasize equity and recovery in the coming months.
Normally a luncheon at the Koury Convention Center with hundreds of chamber members packed into a large ballroom, this year's event took on a more intimate style even as its message was more sweeping than in previous luncheons.
Forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber President and CEO Brent Christensen led the pre-recorded event from a podium on an empty set in Triad Stage downtown.
Guests included state and local health leaders, a regional Federal Reserve banker and the superintendent of Guilford County Schools.
Their message, repeated in a variety of ways, was that the pandemic's economic and social damage is sweeping and real, some of it unexpected, much of it inevitable, given the racial and economic divides in the community.
Until a medical solution is reached, the way out of our recession, economic disparity and racial division will require a strong partnership between government, business and the health care community, these leaders said.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said as schools pivot to virtual instruction, the system has found that 20% of Black and Latino students don't have access to high-speed broadband internet. An equally high number of Black and Hispanic households don't have enough devices for each child in a family to do their schoolwork.
And with distance learning's inherent disadvantages, she said, "we have to invest more in their schools and their lives. Their success or failure will be our success or failure as a community, as a state and as a nation."
N.C. Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said in a panel discussion with Contreras that, "We have a lot of work ahead of us. We are very much understanding that slowing the spread of this virus is linked with economic recovery. We all and particularly the business community need to be on the same page about how we go about slowing the virus."
Broadly speaking, that economic recovery may not come quickly, said Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
He said that the federal economic stimulus is making the difference between a bad recession and one that could be nearly impossible to recover from.
"We need to get the virus under control," he said. "It's very hard to have any certainty when you don't have that."
And with tens of millions of people unemployed, many of them from service jobs, retraining them won't be easy, Barkin said.
"We've simply got to get this mass of people that have been displaced into opportunities," he said.
That said, somehow controlling the pandemic can ultimately revive the economy. "This isn't a normal downturn," Barkin said. "This is a time when we have chosen to shut down the economy."
Wilson Lester, the CEO of Piedmont Business Capital, runs an agency that offers financial assistance to small businesses owned and managed by minorities, people who don't often have access to conventional banking capital. He said his group has new grants and contributions from the city of Greensboro an local foundations to begin lending hundreds of thousands of people the money they need for their businesses to survive.
"COVID has shined a bright light on challenges but also shined a light on solutions," he said.
