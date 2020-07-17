GREENSBORO — A vision plan for downtown may be changing in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Downtown Greensboro Inc., a nonprofit advocate for downtown, was in the process of creating the new plan in partnership with the city of Greensboro and Guilford County when the pandemic began. Now DGI acknowledges in a release that priorities for the action plan for the future of downtown have changed in the midst of the pandemic.
So the organization is again asking the community to participate in an updated survey to reassess the plan’s priorities.
“For months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DGI staff, members of city council and consultants reached out into the community to gather city-wide feedback on the strategic plan, but it’s extremely important that we take the pulse of our residents again as circumstances have changed,” Zack Matheny, DGI President and CEO, said in the release.
“This strategic vision plan will provide a roadmap as we work through recovery and incorporate how we want downtown to look, feel and function 10 years from now.”
The data gathered will help shape the goals and strategies for downtown over the next 10 years. Survey participants will be eligible to win gift certificates to downtown Greensboro businesses.
To find out additional details about the 2030 Strategic Vision Plan, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website.
