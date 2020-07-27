ARRESTED:
Man accused in child’s abduction caught in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A man who allegedly abducted a child in Johnston County was arrested in Greensboro on Sunday night after a brief vehicle chase, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s office was notified at about 9:30 p.m. of a child abduction in Johnston County involving a suspect, Alan Dean Nelson of Greensboro, who was presumably armed and traveling toward Guilford County, according to the release. Soon after, Nelson’s vehicle was spotted on U.S. 421 near Wiley Lewis Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Nelson fled, leading to a pursuit that the sheriff’s office said covered 2.6 miles and never exceeded speeds of 65 mph. The sheriff’s office said deputies pursued the vehicle cautiously, aware a child was likely in the car.
The pursuit ended when Nelson stopped his car in a parking lot and was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The unharmed child was returned to her grandparents, who are her legal guardians, in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.
Nelson, 33, was charged with simple assault, assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony speed to elude arrest, misdemeanor child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon weapon and several other charges. He was being held at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro under a $50,000 secured bail.
HOMICIDE:
Ex-Randolph deputy accused of second-degree murder
ASHEBORO — A former Randolph County Sheriff’s Office employee was charged with second-degree murder after a man he allegedly punched at a bar Thursday died from his injuries, Asheboro police said in a news release.
About 11:30 p.m., an assault took place at Lucky’s Burger & Tap, 1224 E. Dixie Drive, police said.
The victim, Rodney S. Duncan, 38, of Siler City, was was taken to a nearby medical facility.
Officers interviewed the suspect, Darrell W. Turner, 26, of Randleman, at the scene. Turner apparently punched Duncan one time with a closed fist, leading Duncan to lose consciousness and fall to the floor, police said.
Turner initially was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injuries. However, Duncan died from his injuries on Sunday and Turner was charged with second-degree murder later that day, police said.
Turner is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center without bail.
In recent weeks, prior to the incident at the bar, Turner was fired from his position at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement made by Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Seabolt indicated Turner was terminated from the sheriff’s office two weeks prior to the incident “due to personnel matters.”
— Staff Reports
