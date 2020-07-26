GRAHAM — A man and woman face several felony drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Hali Kristine Cheek, 28, and Wesley Jerome Williams, 23, were arrested after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant Thursday on Room 320 at Ember's Motor Lodge, 127 Pravas Lane.
Investigators seized the following items from the room:
• 9.98 grams of methamphetamine;
• 1.33 grams of heroin;
• 16.5 doses of Schedule IV drugs (Xanax and Clonazepam);
• 19 grams of marijuana;
• 10 doses of ecstasy;
• 0.24 grams of cocaine;
• 1 dose of Suboxone;
• and $396.00 in U.S. currency.
Cheek is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute ecstasy Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute Xanax/Clonazepam Schedule IV, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a Naloxone Schedule III, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given $25,000 secured bail.
Williams is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute ecstasy Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute Xanax/Clonazepam Schedule IV, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a Naloxone Schedule III, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.
The Cheek and Williams, whose addresses were listed as the motel room, were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated, according to the release.
Anyone with information concerning the distribution of controlled substances within Alamance County is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator. Tips may also be given to Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or www.p3tips.com
