BASKETBALL
n Former Florida State University center Michael Ojo died on Friday after collapsing during training in Belgrade, Serbia, his former team Red Star Belgrade said. Ojo was 27. The Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to resuscitate him. Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but also that he had recovered. Local media reported that he died of a heart attack. After going undrafted in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe where he started his pro career. Ojo averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in the ABA league and 4.1 points and 3 rebounds in the EuroLeague with Red Star.
MLB
n A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, prosecutors in Texas said Friday. Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth and made his first appearance Friday in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, a coroner’s report said. Prosecutors accused Kay of providing the fentanyl to Skaggs and others, who were not named. If convicted, Kay faces up to 20 years in prison.
NFL
n New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May, a Fort Lauderdale prosecutor said Friday. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz said. Baker is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men. The punishment in event of conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.
n New York Giants long snapper and Pro Bowler Zak DeOssie has retired. DeOssie, 36, spent all 13 of his seasons with the Giants, announced his retirement on Friday in a statement released by the team. A 2007 fourth-round draft pick out of Brown, he won Super Bowls with the Giants in his rookie year and again in the 2011 season. He earned Pro Bowl berths in 2008 and ‘10.
