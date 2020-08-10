GREENSBORO — More than 40,000 families struggle to pay their rent each month in Guilford County, according to advocates for affordable housing.
That number is likely to increase during the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing some of the most vulnerable into homelessness.
But some nonprofits that provide temporary, or "transitional housing," are angry that the city has cut funding for programs in an effort to get more homeless quickly into permanent homes.
In contrast, the city is funneling its resources into an effort known as "rapid rehousing." Essentially, it gets people who are about to become homeless — like from eviction — into affordable housing for the long term, not shelters for a temporary period of time.
After years struggling to keep people off the streets, the city says it's redefining priorities.
In February, City Council doubled down on its efforts to encourage affordable housing through programs that rehabilitate old units and help developers build new apartments.
"From the city’s standpoint, we have to be a little more strategic in our housing investments," said Stan Wilson, director of Greensboro's Neighborhood Development Department. "We've got to put our money into helping people get permanent housing."
• • •
Every year, Greensboro gives grants to local nonprofits that provide assistance to the homeless, from expectant mothers to disabled veterans.
In its most recent round of funding, however, the City Council approved a series of grants that were, in some cases, far lower than the amounts offered a year ago.
In three instances, agencies serving the homeless were given grants capped by the city at $25,000 each. For one agency, that represented a 73% cut.
And the executive director of that agency — The Servant Center — is crying foul. She said the city warned it would be cutting grants — but didn't realize just how dramatic the loss would be.
"If I had known we were going to be limited to $25,000, I would’ve said something then," Shanna Reece said.
Last year, the city awarded a grant of $93,000 to a shelter program The Servant Center runs to help disabled vets who can't find permanent housing.
This year, that program received $25,000.
Reece said she knew when funding discussions began last December, the city would be urging agencies to develop rapid rehousing programs over transitional shelters. But the $25,000 grant approved by council in late July was a surprise.
"While permanent housing is always a goal," Reece said, "there's a different path for different people depending on their circumstances. It’s really important to recognize that every element of our continuum of care is as important as the others."
To show it's serious with pushing agencies in the direction of rapid rehousing, the city gave The Servant Center $75,000 for that very purpose.
Still, Reece said her agency can't be totally effective without offering certain services — like the one for homeless vets.
Wilson said the city was clear that changes were coming. Nonprofits were asked to sign agreements they would recognize the city's emphasis on permanent housing.
But Reece said it wasn't clear then what that meant for funding. That's why she's speaking out.
"I think that when you have a paradigm shift and you have to make strategic focuses," Wilson said, "these kinds of things occur."
• • •
It's not just the city that is emphasizing permanent housing. The state, too, is heading in that direction with money earmarked to help local agencies.
But Reece said the reality, among other things, is that Guilford County doesn't have enough affordable housing to go around.
Brian Hahne, the executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness, a nonprofit that provides guidance for about a handful local agencies serving the needy, believes the city wasn't upfront about the cuts that were planned.
"The biggest thing I wish we could see more of is better collaboration with city leadership," Hahne said. "It’s a network of all stakeholders trying to end homelessness."
