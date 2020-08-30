As we near another municipal election, an assessment of our area economy seems to be in order. The United Way's study on area wages sets the stage.
Some economic observers would have you believe that things economic are on the upswing, citing a modest rise in median family income. Median family/household income is indeed a crucial measure, as most financing of affordable housing limits residents' costs of housing to 30% of local median household income.
The responsibility for economic development (jobs) has been delegated to a private group along with some funding to help the effort. This private group has seldom, if ever, been publicly called to account for not meeting significant goals or of lifting our family income levels.
We have learned that our metro area had lost 11,000 jobs over the last decade. It is a welcome lift that Honda, FedEx, Amazon and Publix are giving us, but we are still a long way from recouping those lost jobs as well as attracting even more jobs to create an active demand for employees, thus raising local median family incomes.
In 2011 we learned that the number of families in Greensboro living in poverty (below a $17,400 median family income) had doubled. Later in 2017, we learned that one in five families is living in poverty in our community. Recent data indicates that 38% of those in east Greensboro live below the poverty line.
Estimates are that 40% of the entire city is housing challenged with housing costs taking over 30% of household income. Just recently, we read wage growth in the last decade was 5%, while housing costs have gone up 55%. More disheartening is the assessment that Guilford County ranks 14th in North Carolina in individual purchasing power (SmartAsset, 2019).
It has become apparent that minority contractors have been securing only around 3% of city work contracts and yet the minority community provides about 35% of city tax revenue.
Are we misperceiving these issues? Probably not.
What are the stated goals of the community? Who states them? Who directs the efforts?
At last reckoning, a goal of this most recent private group was 7,500 jobs, with no time frame set for achievement. Winston-Salem has a stated goal of 5,400 jobs a year for five years. When do we say loudly and publicly, "We want you, or anyone, to come here"? The banner asking Elon Musk to bring his company here is the only exception.
Who or what kind of activities screen prospective employers to determine who gets the welcome and community support? Perhaps our dismal statistics are the result of minimal effort. Perhaps fear of loss of control.
What are we doing to retrain willing workers to meet new skills needed in the market place?
Where is a plan for economic development or jobs for east Greensboro?
Why not develop programs to promote expansion of local business including minority contractors?
Why not take our marketing to an aggressive new level?
Extend infrastructure to the east where there is plenty of land available for company sites and affordable housing.
It is commendable that our City Council has begun a consideration of affordable housing including funding. Not only is decent affordable housing important for personal safety and health but without it there are limited housing opportunities for workers who could fill current and hopefully, expanded job opportunities.
Other cities seem to be able to change direction and achieve satisfactory outcomes.
Our new chief of police, Brian James, has made changes in practices and gets the job done. Change can be positive.
During the Olympic effort in Los Angeles some years ago, the leadership had to make choices and changes in personnel, even of friends, when they did not perform effectively, so that the overall effort did not fail. So it is with us.
