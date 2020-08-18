GREENSBORO — The city has a severe shortage of affordable housing, and the situation is likely to get worse after the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's according to a new report presented to the City Council on Tuesday.
A consultant, however, has a solution: The city could set up a $50 million plan to solve the problem over the next 10 years. The goal would be to target five neighborhoods across Greensboro for special attention, renovate inadequate housing, help people to own their homes and assist developers in building affordable apartments for those who need them.
According to the report, many low-income families earning less than $30,000 a year are paying more than 30% of their monthly income for housing. Some families making less than that are paying more than 50% of their income just to have a roof over their heads.
The consultant predicts that if current trends continue, the city could face a shortage of 11,000 affordable-housing units needed for low-income renters by 2030.
Those calculations, however, were made before the COVID-19 crisis that caused historic unemployment.
"There is certainly an expectation that a significant portion of jobs that are lost will simply not come back," consultant Phillip Kash of HR&A Advisors told City Council on Tuesday.
The plan, more than a year in the making, was managed by the Greensboro Neighborhood Development Department and researched by HR&A, a consulting firm specializing in affordable housing with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Raleigh.
Residents, housing agencies and local businesses were involved in the planning process that began in spring 2019.
"The plan is really designed to be a guide instead of recommendations," Kash told council during a virtual meeting.
When setting goals in February, the City Council named affordable housing as one of its top priorities for the coming year because it had been such a longstanding problem.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells said that she was impressed by the report, but also surprised by its contents.
"I was really struck by the fact that we have the highest eviction rate in the whole state and with the pandemic and loss of jobs it’s going to get worse," Wells said. "That’s what we’re going to have to look at as council members."
Mayor Nancy Vaughan asked Kash why monthly rental fees have outpaced residents' ability to pay.
He said in many cases, new apartments were built with higher rents in mind because it was more profitable for developers. As a result, owners of existing apartments began raising rates as well.
"It’s both an asset and a challenge for you," Kash said "because you have a lot of older rental stock."
HR&A's report suggests the city target five neighborhoods where new housing could be built and programs could be implemented to renovate existing homes and apartments. In most cases, the report recommends that the program find ways to add to a neighborhood's existing housing, not simply replace what's there.
Those neighborhoods were selected by HR&A consultants because they already have well-established housing, community amenities and sites that could attract private investors.
They are:
- Kings Forest, in northeast Greensboro.
- Dudley Heights, in southeast Greensboro.
- Random Woods, in southwest Greensboro.
- Glenwood, south of downtown.
- The Mill District, an area north of downtown.
The plan would not necessarily be limited to those neighborhoods, but HR&A consultants said they are the best places to start.
According to the report, those areas are characterized by being "majority Black neighborhoods that were historically barred from fair market competition and affordable, quality homeownership. The legacy of disinvestment has created disparate rates of homeownership within these neighborhoods, compared to other parts of the city."
But the report says those neighborhoods also have strong mortgage-approval rates and active neighborhood organizations.
Vaughan said after Kash's presentation that council will likely schedule another work session to dig more deeply into the report.
