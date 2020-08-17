The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road in Greensboro: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Aug. 17, Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Aug. 24 and from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Those who donate through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Those who donate through Aug. 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-733-27677.
* * * *
The Barry Joyce Kicking Cancer Challenge is set for Sept. 28 at Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive in Stoneville.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
There will be supper at 5 p.m. with tournament prizes at 5:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $100. Proceeds benefit The Barry L. Joyce local cancer support fund.
For information, call 336-427-4357, email info@bljcancerfund.org or visit www.bljcancerfund.org.
* * * *
In collaboration with the Alamance-Guilford section of National Council of Negro Women, Kinsley, Me and Company with host a community baby shower from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia. Community members are asked to donate items suitable for infants and toddlers.
Kinsley, Me and Company is a Greensboro nonprofit that was launched by Taleeka Jones, a single mother. Its mission is to connect women and children through education, blogging and lifestyle mentorship, while being of service to the community.
For information, email taleekajones@gmail.com or visit www.kinsleyandcompany.com.
* * * *
Out of the Garden Project will hold its annual fundraiser, Hearts for Hope, at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. The free event will be a condensed and virtual version of the usual event. For information, contact Kristy Milholin at kristy@outofthegardentproject.org.
* * * *
Hutchinson Family Offices is the lead sponsor of the 13th Annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament, set for Oct. 2 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide support for the Marine Corps League’s many charitable causes such as Marine Families in Need, Partners Ending Homelessness, Toys for Tots and more.
For information, call 202-285-4141 or visit www.mcl260.info.
* * * *
Restoration Place Counseling has announced that the all-virtual Restoration Runway: A New Vision (Version 2.0) will air live at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 from the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.
Originally scheduled for March 19, RPC postponed the event to Sept. 25 due to the pandemic.
There will be music, dramatic lighting, fun dialogue and talent.
Guests are encouraged to gather with small groups of friends in a fun “watch party” style.
Each ticketed guest will receive a special “Watch Party Kit” including catering-to-go by 1618 On Location, signature cocktail mixer, dessert by Tha Cookie Pusha, the event program and a large grocery tote full of swag.
Proceeds help provide professional counseling services to girls and women at significantly discounted prices.
To purchase a private link, visit https://BidPal.net/2020vision.
