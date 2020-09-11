Head here
ASHEVILLE — City officials are troubled by a recent trend: Since June, 31 police officers have resigned.
The resignations amount to a loss of 13% of the 283-member force, a decline Police Chief David Zack says is "unprecedented.”
Zack attributed the departures to a lack of support and a “very vocal” opposition to law enforcement in the wake of recent protests in Asheville and elsewhere for racial equality.
But proponents of a local movement to defund police say the resignations are a response to how minorities are treated by Asheville officers.
FAYETTEVILLE — State Highway Patrol troopers made a startling discovery after recently pulling over a speeder in Cumberland County. The driver was hauling 20 gallons of home-brewed liquor in plastic jugs.
Just like they used to do in the old days.
It's unclear if the driver was stopped while in the process of making a delivery.
The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the “suspected moonshine," along with a gun, and launched an investigation.
The homemade alcohol is known to be stronger than liquor manufactured by federal standards, and can also be potentially toxic. The product can fetch up to $50 per gallon in some places.
