GREENSBORO — Athan Lindsay wants every "Miss Hattie" to know her $50 is important to the creation of Black philanthropy in the community.
This morning, Lindsay's group, the Black Investment in Greensboro Equity Fund, part of the Community Foundations of Greater Greensboro, will unveil an effort years in the making to pool Black philanthropy and direct how that money is spent.
This is the first permanent endowment in the community created by and led by Black leadership focused on funding critical issues in the Black community,
The effort has already raised $250,000 with a goal of a $3 million, the amount that will allow interest to fund projects. The Community Foundation, which will oversee professional management of the funds, is announcing a $250,000 matching grant this morning. The group joins another high-profile group, the United Way of Greensboro's African-American Leadership Initiative, in specifically targeting Black philanthropy.
In recognizing the wealth and assets that exist within the black community in Greensboro, the group wants to serve as a vehicle for Black families, individuals and organizations to leave a legacy that will benefit the Black community for years.
A "Miss Hattie" would do what she could, but also bring wisdom to the effort, he said.
"This is reframing the narrative for what philanthropy looks like," said Lindsay, the Community Foundation's director of community philanthropy.
"This is about African American folks saying, 'We deserve to create our own philanthropic legacies," Lindsay said. "Who's to say that a donor, an African American, decides through strategic philanthropy to leave the money to build a Tanger Center in East Greensboro."
A steering committee has been formed to develop the fund’s structure and grantmaking focus, according to the BIG Equity Fund's website. At first, grants will focus on small business development, the digital divide and health care disparities, the group says on its site.
At 10 a.m. today, a discussion on the effort will began via Zoom with Lindsay, Mae Douglas and Bishop Adrian Starks. To register to watch, click here and use the email link.
The announcement comes during Black Philanthropy Month, which is August. Lindsay, who has an extensive career in the field of philanthropy and has previously worked for the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation and was the Association of Black Executive's 2006 Emerging Leader in Philanthropy.
The group will have a funding cycle like other endowments for charitable, religious, educational, scientific and literary purposes.
This is a developing story. Check back this afternoon for updates,
