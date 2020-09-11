CHAPEL HILL — Officials at UNC-Chapel Hill say the school may need to implement furloughs to manage a deficit that could reach $300 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nate Knuffman, the interim vice chancellor for finance, said Friday the potential $300 million deficit for the fiscal year would amount to about 8% of all university revenues.
He said the university has already sought to reduce expenses and delay capital projects, and some departments like athletics have already implemented furloughs.
But more could be required as the budget crunch continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.