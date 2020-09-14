Pet Shop: Four-legged intern has the secret to staying sane

How's everybody doing?
I bet when you were making your New Year's resolutions, finding a facemask that didn't make your glasses fog up wasn't one of them.
Has your hairstyle gone from mullet to mohawk in an afternoon? Mine did. Have you worn a mask more than a belt? Me too.
As a card-carrying introvert, I have to confess that I've weathered these bizarre times better than many. My pre-pandemic routine was as basic as it got: Wake up, make coffee and let the rest of the day surprise me.
If anything, my days have gotten busier and more regimented, thanks to my live-in intern, Sophie.
After coffee, the intern's day begins with a brief session of doggie yoga, followed by a foot-race around the apartment. We've named it the Sophie 500. Imagine a Formula 1 race that incorporated jumping from loveseat to sofa without touching the ground before running underneath the coffee table, then a hairpin turn going into a straightaway before another hairpin turn underneath the bed, another straightway, then an S-turn on another bed before finishing back on the sofa. It'll make your head spin.
The race is followed by at least a solid hour of fetch. If you were to walk by our apartment door at just the right time, you'd think there was an action movie being filmed inside.
Once fetch becomes boring — or all of the tennis balls end up under the loveseat — Sophie the Intern buckles down and gets down to business. She's working on her degree in supervisory sciences, and she's progressing through the coursework nicely.
From her perch on top of the back of the sofa, she watches my every move with an intensity that's scary. For those of you that haven't been the subject of the border collie stare, it's akin to being undressed and then virtually dissected. It's impossible not to fidget or check for escape routes. She could make a Jedi flinch.
Part of her school work involves monitoring the parking lot. When something moves, she turns on the bark alarm and goes from church silent to crap-your-pants loud in an instant.
If you've gotten this far, I know what you're thinking. A dog as an intern. You're probably shaking your head, saying, "He has LOST — HIS — MIND." But I assure you I haven't. And here's why.
At approximately 5 p.m. every day, it's nap time for Sophie. She yawns, walks to her crate, noses the door open and waits for her two biscuits. Fifteen minutes later, she's sound asleep.
You see ... nap time is the secret to my sanity.
With everything going on in the world — protests, the West Coast on fire, pandemic, hurricanes, election ads flooding the airwaves and the list goes on and on and on — nap time is a reminder to carve out some time every day to find a little peace. Turn off the noise. Pick up a book. Play your favorite tunes. Go for a walk. Find a new use for sourdough starter. Call a loved one. Meditate. Pray.
Take a nap, if you want.
What you do and when you do it isn't important. What's important is that you put aside the chaos the has consumed 2020 for just a little bit. It'll still be there when you're done.
Our pets have a powerful ability to teach us humans a thing or two about dealing with life's hardships and anxieties. We can stare and bark at strangers for hours on end, but we can't do that all day, every day. We need some time, no matter how brief, to be at peace.
So that's my secret to sanity during a year that's been anything BUT sane. All thanks to the intern. Maybe I should give her a pay raise.