fatality:
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Gate City Blvd.
GREENSBORO — Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a Greensboro man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gate City Boulevard on Sunday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving an injured pedestrian at West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road, police said.
David Robinson, 53, was walking across Gate City Boulevard, but was not in a marked crosswalk, according to police.
Robinson was struck by a white work van traveling west on Gate City Boulevard, police said.
The vehicle left the scene following the crash.
Robinson died as a result of his injuries, police said. The department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
robbery:
Police looking for two men who robbed Express Mart
GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a Greensboro convenience store with a handgun on Friday, police said.
The suspects, caught on surveillance camera, robbed the Express Mart, 3101 Summit Avenue, according to police.
In pictures captured from the surveillance footage, both suspects’ faces are partially covered with a red bandanna.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
