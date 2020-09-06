EDEN — Otters are a lot like those perfect neighbors you’ve always wanted – quiet, hard-working, polite and family-oriented.
At least that’s how speakers described them here during a recent celebration of a new otter sculpture and habitat at the Smith River Greenway.
“They’re gregarious, friendly and fun to watch,” said Brian Williams, program manager for the Dan River Basin Association.
“They work well together and don’t cause any trouble.”
Williams spoke to a crowd of about 30 people gathered at the Greenway’s northern end off River Road in the Spray community. The otter sculpture that was dedicated depicts a trio of lifelike otters and captures the spunk and vitality of the beloved river dwellers.
And it's situated at the Greenway’s trailhead, adjacent to the Island Ford river access point.
The other surprise, while not quite so visible, might have been of even more import.
It’s an otter habitat, known as a "holt'' and constructed down the river a bit, hidden in the edge of the woods.
This river-side otter dwelling was built by workers with the City of Eden’s municipal services department and features a pair of entrances, as well as a cozy abode where otters can do whatever it is that otters do when they’re not busy swimming or looking for food.
In fact, city officials believe the Eden holt may be the first of its kind in the United States.
There are a number in Europe where the natural habitat for otters is smaller and the creatures need more help finding places to live and reproduce.
“It’s unique to this area and may be unique to the entire country,” Williams of DRBA said.
It's anyone's guess though about when or if a family of otters will take up residence in the new holt, said Williams, who compared building the holt to setting up a bluebird house in a backyard and waiting for a winged family to take interest.
Getting a tenant isn’t as easy as simply posting a vacancy sign.
“They’ve got to find it and decide that’s a great spot,” Williams said.
He said with any luck that’ll happen soon. The Smith River that flows by the site is home to many otters, Williams said.
“We have lots of them right out here,” he said, pointing toward the fast-moving current.
To promote its Dan and Smith rivers over the years, has added three river access points and multiple trails adjacent to the rivers.
Williams noted the Smith River Greenway, which stretches 1.7 miles, is popular to a great number of walkers and joggers.
“It’s amazing the number of people who get out here and enjoy it,” he said.
Which, Williams said, is wonderful when it comes to preserving all that Mother Nature has to offer.
“We want them to get out here and learn,” he said of Greenway users. “That’s how we protect what we have.”
Funding for the otter holt came via a Water Resources/Duke Energy Foundation grant. The sculpture was funded by the Eden Strategic Planning Commission.
Cindy Adams, coordinator of Tourism, Special Events & Projects for Eden, said when the city’s annual RiverFest started in 2007, the otter was adopted as the festival mascot.
"Dan E. Smith" is the otter's clever moniker that honors both of Eden’s rivers. The middle initial E. was tossed in to represent Eden.
Adams said video cameras placed in the holt will soon allow city residents to keep an eye on the comings and goings of the otters. Once the cameras are operational, the city's website will link to them at a link to them at exploreedennc.com.
Meanwhile, Adams said she’s glad to see the otter get even more attention in Eden.
“I can’t think of a better mascot for our city,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.