WINSTON-SALEM — K&W Cafeterias, an icon of Southern comfort food for more than 80 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that follows downsizing that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Winston-Salem company filed the 80-page petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. 

Before K&W filed for bankruptcy, it closed restaurants in Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Raleigh and Salisbury.

Since celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2012, K&W has gone from 35 restaurants to 18.

RALEIGH — Several Democratic groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday demanding that North Carolina block a provision requiring residents to recast their vote if a witness fails to sign or provide an address on the envelope containing their absentee ballot.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a memo last month that envelopes lacking a witness name, signature or address are declared “spoiled," and a new ballot must be mailed to the voter.

The lawsuit argues that the requirement places an undue burden on voters who lack the required witness information. Additionally, a person could miss out on voting while waiting for a new ballot.

