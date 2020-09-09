Head here
Head here
WINSTON-SALEM — K&W Cafeterias, an icon of Southern comfort food for more than 80 years, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that follows downsizing that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winston-Salem company filed the 80-page petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Before K&W filed for bankruptcy, it closed restaurants in Chapel Hill, Goldsboro, Raleigh and Salisbury.
Since celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2012, K&W has gone from 35 restaurants to 18.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — Several Democratic groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday demanding that North Carolina block a provision requiring residents to recast their vote if a witness fails to sign or provide an address on the envelope containing their absentee ballot.
Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a memo last month that envelopes lacking a witness name, signature or address are declared “spoiled," and a new ballot must be mailed to the voter.
The lawsuit argues that the requirement places an undue burden on voters who lack the required witness information. Additionally, a person could miss out on voting while waiting for a new ballot.
— Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.