RALEIGH — North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis was accused Thursday of federal bank fraud and tax violations stemming from a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his ailing farm, according to documents.
Lewis, chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee since 2015, said in a news release he's entering a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Charlotte. A formal plea hearing is scheduled for next week, a court record shows.
Lewis also resigned from the House. The Harnett County Republican, who played a prominent role in North Carolina’s redistricting process, already had announced last month he wouldn’t be seeking a 10th term this November.
A criminal bill of information filed on Thursday by prosecutors formally accuses Lewis, 49, of making false statements to a bank and failing to file a 2018 tax return.
“The plea agreement signifies my commitment to put an unfortunate chapter behind me,” Lewis said in a news release. “These are my mistakes, and my mistakes alone. I am very sorry for these mistakes, and I apologize.”
Details of the plea agreement weren't made public on Thursday. But a document released by prosecutors and signed by Lewis' attorney laying out the facts for the agreement said that Lewis made $300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for Lewis Farms between January and May 2018. The campaign was later repaid in full.
In June and July that year, according to prosecutors, Lewis opened a bank account for an entity called “NC GOP, Inc." and signed a document attesting it was a North Carolina corporation of which Lewis was president. But neither was true, the document shows.
He subsequently deposited $65,000 in Lewis campaign checks, seemingly payable to the entity, in that bank account. Almost all of it ultimately went to Lewis Farms, the document shows. Lewis later paid $65,000 from a personal bank account to the state Republican Party, in keeping with what he reported on his campaign reports, according to the court document.
Recent financial troubles had surfaced for Lewis, especially after Hurricane Florence in 2018, which he said last year had caused “catastrophic damage.”
“Farming has been tough for me for the past six years in a row and the financial stress I’ve been under has been tremendous,” Lewis said in Thursday's release. “However, that is the reality facing many family farms, and it does not excuse my mistakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.