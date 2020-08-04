Number of N.C. cases: 128,161, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, up 1,629 infections since Monday. There were 9,667 tests completed on Tuesday, with more than 1.85 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Monday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: Guilford County Department of Public Health reports 5,263 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 149 deaths, up 150 cases and seven deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 494 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,885 people have recovered.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,166 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, up 59 since Monday, according to the latest state statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.