Level family knows myocarditis threat to athletes is real

GREENSBORO — Myocarditis.

It’s a word most Big Ten football fans probably had never heard before that conference decided to postpone fall sports because of medical studies that appeared to show that COVID-19 could cause the disease in athletes.

But here in Greensboro, myocarditis not only has a name it has a face. It’s the smiling image of Josh Level.

Myocarditis caused Level’s heart to beat irregularly and then stop during a high school basketball game Feb. 19, 2013. He collapsed and later died at age 17.

Myocarditis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium),” is usually caused by a viral infection. That can include COVID-19, the flu or the common cold.

When Penn State’s team physician claimed a study showed that roughly a third of Big Ten athletes who had contracted COVID-19 and undergone a cardiac scan showed heart-related issues that could have a long-term effect, it put myocarditis in the news nationally. The numbers in that Ohio State study were revised downward to roughly 15%, but it still alarmed Joseph Level Jr. enough that he posted his thoughts on Facebook on Sept. 3.

“Obviously, it got my attention,” says Josh’s father. “When the article surfaced initially saying 30%, but then reduced to 15% that’s still significant. One person dying of myocarditis is too many.”