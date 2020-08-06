COVID-19 Update: Thursday’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 131,267 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,979 new infections since Wednesday. There were 29,418 tests completed by Thursday’s report, with more than 1.9 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts:
According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,428 cases of COVID-19 and 153 related deaths as of Thursday’s report. That’s 93 new cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 102 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,430 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 149 deaths, an increase of 103 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 509 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 3,054 people have recovered from the illness.
N.C. deaths: 2,092 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 42 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,147 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 20 fewer than what was reported on Wednesday, according to the latest state statistics.
