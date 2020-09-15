Beth McKee-Huger: Climate change and the housing crisis

The headlines and photographs tell the tragic stories.
Around the world, firestorms engulfing unimaginable numbers of square miles, destroying homes and businesses and natural places.
“Un-survivable” storm surges from hurricanes lifting houses off foundations and smashing them to pieces.
Winds ripping apart homes and dropping trees through the roofs.
Floods and droughts chasing people from their homes. Rising seas repeatedly flooding houses and streets, making coastal living unsustainable.
In Greensboro, a 2018 tornado tore a devastating path through homes and businesses. Torrential rains regularly swell small creeks, flash-flooding the houses in low-lying areas.
Weather disasters slap us down, one right after another or several at once, wiping out the places where we want to be safe: our homes. Each time, people try to pick up the pieces and rebuild until, finally, it is clear that it is time to move on.
But where?
With, as the city code enforcement ordinance phrases it, a "persistent shortage of safe affordable housing in Greensboro," the supply of homes is not nearly enough for all of the people displaced by weather. We have to build more homes and we have to slow climate change before it reaches the point of no return.
We can build more homes in ways that address climate change. We can make homes energy efficient, powered by renewable energy sources, in compact, walkable communities that reduce fuel use for transportation and preserve green spaces.
That would mean fewer miles driven — and, thus, fewer emissions — more trees for shade, fewer fields and farms cut up into sprawling lawns.
Paying less for heating and cooling and transportation will make housing more affordable for homeowners and tenants — more sustainable for residents as well as for the planet.
To slow climate change, we can shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy to reduce methane and carbon dioxide. In the report “North Carolina Clean Path 2025: Achieving an Economical Clean Energy Future," NCWARN lays out a strategy for local solar combined with battery storage, energy efficiency, energy programs and financing that can wean us off our dependence on fossil fuels, save money and create jobs. Read the whole plan at www.ncwarn.org/wp-content/uploads/NC-CLEAN-PATH-2025-FINAL-8-9-17.pdf.
So when will we turn from fossil fuels to clean energy? We have so little time left before the rising temperatures around the Earth force drastic changes in our lives.
Where will we be able to safely build homes? What food can farmers grow? Will we be able to breathe the air? Will environmental conditions make us sick and shorten our lives?
Greenhouse gases from fossil fuels heat the air and the oceans to spawn storms. Climate change has morphed from being the legacy we leave our grandchildren to become the current lives we live. And houselessness has morphed from being occasional misfortune to daily loss of even more places called home.
Building each house or apartment takes land, capital, construction materials, labor, expertise and management, not to mention the love and precious memories that make it a home. Destroying each place takes a few minutes of raging fire or tornado-force winds.
Economic damage from extreme weather often reaches billions of dollars. Emotional trauma of housing loss haunts individuals and whole communities. A friend lost his disabled father, teenaged sister and house in a fire; he said, “Our home wasn’t much, but it was all we had.”
When is the dollar cost, the health cost, the trauma cost, enough for us to take a clean path to sustainable energy and wise housing development? Is it now?
Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and News & Record community columnist.