Led by William Thorpe of the Union Soldiers Campaign, a group of protesters gathered at UNC Chapel Hill to ask administrators to only use their mascot, Rameses, named after football player Jack “the battering ram” Merritt instead of Tar Heels.
A dozen protesters stood outside the administrative building at UNC-Chapel Hill on Tuesday afternoon arguing against the name of the university’s athletic teams, “Tar Heels,” because they say it has ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy.
William Thorpe, 52, said the term was re-appropriated during the Civil War to represent Confederate soldiers who held their ground against the “northern aggression” and fought against the values and ideals of this country.
“They stood their ground as if they had tar on their heels,” said Thorpe, director of the Union Soldier Campaign.
The group’s public petition Tuesday started at Bennett Place in Durham, the site of the last surrender of Confederate troops in the Civil War, and ended on UNC’s campus.
The group is calling on UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, the UNC Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors to immediately rename the Tar Heels to the Rams. That name change would allow the university to keep its mascot Rameses, named after legendary football player Jack “the battering ram” Merritt.
Thorpe, a UNC alumnus and Chapel Hill native, said he grew up going to Dean Smith’s UNC basketball camps and is probably Carolina’s biggest fan. But he’s never felt comfortable rooting for the Tar Heels, he said.
“If you call yourself a Tar Heel … you’re cheering for the essence of white supremacy,” Thorpe said.
He said it’s like saying “Go Confederate soldiers!” or “It’s a great day to be a Confederate soldier.”
The group is also asking athletes, particularly Black athletes, and fans to take a stand against calling themselves Tar Heels.
It is part of the group’s efforts to organize and participate in protests to raise awareness of Confederate monuments and to advocate for recognition of Union soldiers who won the Civil War. Thorpe said the event is also meant to honor the victims of racial violence at the hands of law enforcement and vigilantes.
The petition comes as the university considers removing the names from four campus buildings with ties to racism and white supremacy at its Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. That recommendation came after the UNC board lifted a 16-year moratorium on the renaming of buildings and historical places on campus. The board plans to implement a new policy and procedures to make those changes.
Thorpe said the Tar Heels name change needs to be part of the conversation as the Washington Redskins change their mascot, NASCAR bans Confederate flags and Confederate monuments are removed from cities across the South.
If the university can remove the Silent Sam Confederate monument from campus, Thorpe said, it can certainly change the Tar Heels name.
UNC history professor Jim Leloudis said the origin of the “Tar Heels” name is complicated and convoluted. He is also co-chair of the university’s Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward, tasked with helping the university reckon with its history.
“It’s hard to untangle,” Leloudis said. “The term, at first, is derogatory in terms of race and class, then gets turned into a symbol of Confederate pride and loyalty.”
UNC’s explanation of the term “Tar Heel” refers to North Carolina’s economic history as a top producer of turpentine supplies for the naval industry.
“Workers who distilled turpentine from the sticky sap of pine trees and burned pine boughs to produce tar and pitch often went barefoot during hot summer months and undoubtedly collected tar on their heels,” UNC’s website says. Calling someone a “rosin heel” or “tar heel” was considered an insult.
Leloudis said it was “dirty, undesirable work,” usually done by people who were enslaved or by poor whites.
“Tar Heel was a derogatory term, in both race and class,” he said.
UNC also mentions the term Tar Heels in connection to the Civil War.
“During the Civil War, North Carolina soldiers flipped the meaning of the term, and turned an epithet into an accolade. They called themselves ‘tar heels’ as an expression of state pride. Others adopted the term and North Carolina became widely known as the ‘Tar Heel State,’” according to UNC’s website.
Leloudis offered a slightly different interpretation of that tie to the Civil War, saying it was used as propaganda in support of the Confederacy.
A newspaper article in 1863 mentioned a sergeant in the Confederate army who talked about a recent battle and said some Confederate troops ran away. But this sergeant and and other North Carolinians stood their ground and were proud to be called Tar Heels because they had stayed anchored in place as if they had tar on their heels, Leloudis said.
“That use of the term of the late 19th century and early 20th century gets picked up and propagated, in the whole movement of Confederate memorialization,” Leloudis said.
Leloudis described images of a tar heel badge worn by North Carolina members of the United Confederate Veterans at conventions and featured on a banner behind Julian Carr and other leaders at a major national reunion in 1913. The logo featured a large foot with tar on the heel, a Confederate flag and references to key Civil War battles.
UNC sports teams adopted the nickname “Tar Heels” in the 1880s, but there’s no archival information about the reasoning behind that name or debate about it, according to UNC.
Leloudis said UNC athletics embraced the phrase as an expression of pride, but it’s safe to assume the support had those “Confederate Lost Cause overtones” at the time.
“It’s like so much of our history … entangled with this long and complicated and dark history of race in North Carolina and in this country,” Leloudis said. “
Now, when people hear “Tar Heels” they think basketball and probably don’t know anything about the history of the phrase, Leloudis said. But he sees this as a potential teaching moment for how people don’t know or acknowledge the ways they live with the history of racial slavery and Jim Crow.
“Let’s have that conversation,” Leloudis said, “and figure out how we’re going to reckon with this history.”
