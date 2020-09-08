Vehicle suspected in hit-and-run

High Point police are looking for a light-colored, four-door sedan with a damaged passenger mirror and dent in the right front fender in connection with a Sept. 8 hit-and-run that seriously injured a 10-year-old boy.

HIGH POINT — Police say a 10-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Willard Road Tuesday morning.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. and learned the boy was returning home after picking up lunch from a Guilford County Schools bus when a light-colored, four-door sedan struck him, police said in a news release. Another school bus in the area serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot for students captured a photo matching the description of the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run, police said. The car has a dangling passenger side mirror and may have a dent on the right front fender, police said.

The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alex Goins at 336-887-7833 or Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

