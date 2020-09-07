Motorcyclist hits building, dies
HIGH POINT — A 33-year-old motorcyclist died early today after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a building, according to a news release from High Point police.
Authorities were awaiting notification of next of kin before identifying him.
At 4:11 a.m., the man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle north on West Green Drive, toward Grimes Avenue, when he lost control and crashed into a building at 801 W. Grimes Ave., police said.
The man was speeding in the commercial area and lost control of the motorcycle, according to the release. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a fence, parked trailer and the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS.
Driver apprehended after going 187 mph
FOUR OAKS — A man faces several charges after speeding at nearly 190 mph along Interstate 95 over the weekend.
A Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver Sunday after he sped through a work zone on the interstate, TV station WRAL reported. The car reached a maximum of 187 mph in an area with a posted limit of 65.
He eventually crashed into bushes in the Four Oaks area while attempting to avoid stop sticks, troopers said. No one was injured.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was charged with speeding in a work zone, failing to stop and fleeing to elude arrest.
