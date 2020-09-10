GREENSBORO — From its home base in the city, Emmy Award-winning video music and streaming production company 7 Cinematics has traveled the world to film.
It specializes in livestreaming and docu-reality, made-for-television productions, focusing on music, entertainment and culture.
Last year, it filmed and produced the first livestream from the pyramids at Giza in Egypt. Fans around the globe watched the legendary funk-rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers live online.
This summer brought a gig closer to home.
The production company pre-recorded live performances for the N.C. Folk Festival in the hometown of Adam Paul, the company's chief executive officer.
They will be broadcast online and on television free of charge from Sept. 11-13.
Starting at 6 p.m. nightly, performers will be streamed on the folk festival YouTube channel, Facebook Live, Greensboro Television Network as well as nugs.net, the streaming service with which 7 Cinematics has partnered on other high-profile projects such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The crew of 7 Cinematics used multiple camera angles and drones. Using nugs.net to broadcast the pre-recorded performances will give the festival more international exposure.
Paul returned to Greensboro in 2017 after spending nearly 20 years building his career in Charleston, S.C.
He say he is thrilled to film folk festival performances at iconic locations he remembers from childhood. He recalls last visiting some on elementary school field trips.
"I'm re-learning how cool Greensboro and Guilford County actually are," Paul said.
Those nine locations include the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, Center City Park, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia, the Old Mill of Guilford, the Underground Railroad tree at Guilford College, and the historic Magnolia House, a segregation-era motel for African Americans traveling the East Coast.
The Hamiltones performed in front of the former Woolworth store that became the civil rights museum.
"It's been a dream of mine to do a performance in front of the Woolworth building," Paul said.
At the Old Mill of Guilford in Oak Ridge, they filmed the group Chatham County Line.
"What a setting for a North Carolina bluegrass band," Paul said.
Paul said he found the Underground Railroad tree most moving.
His crew filmed the performance there of Veronika Jackson, an Atlanta-based acoustic folk/blues artist.
The 350-year-old tulip poplar was present when enslaved runaways passed through, seeking freedom.
Historian James Shields sang and recounted a history of how the music had evolved from the days of the Quakers and the slaves, Paul said.
When Veronika Jackson sang, Paul said, "It felt like the birds and the bugs started singing with her. It felt super-spiritual."
