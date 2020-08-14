GREENSBORO — Music students at local colleges and universities will carry more than instruments to and from class next week.
Many will carry their own music stands.
That's one of the changes that music programs at UNCG, N.C. A&T and Greensboro College have made to keep students, faculty and staff healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, these colleges and universities supply music stands. But with the pandemic, it would have to clean them more frequently and diligently.
"We are taking all music stands out of practice and rehearsal rooms and expecting students to bring their own," said Dennis AsKew, who directs UNCG's School of Music.
Luckily, students can buy affordable folding or collapsible music stands. UNCG students have lockers in which to store them.
AsKew has talked via Zoom all summer with music program directors at A&T, Guilford College and Greensboro College — and others across the state and nation — about how to keep COVID-19 at bay.
They have followed national studies and sought expert guidance.
"We had to leave abruptly in March and do everything online for the rest of the year," said John Henry Jr., who directs the music program at N.C. A&T.
"Then once we got through school year, we had to determine the university’s plan for the fall," Henry said. "Every week, things are changing."
Music programs face a special challenge because small airborne particles called aerosols, expelled during singing and playing wind instruments, can linger in stagnant air.
"We are concerned very much about doing everything we can so that the School of Music does not become a hot spot," AsKew said.
The UNCG School of Music will start classes on Tuesday for 625 students.
Local colleges and universities plan the same or similar steps for their music programs.
UNCG's School of Music will:
• Require students, faculty and staff to wear masks, as will others throughout campus. The School of Theater costume shop has made specialty masks with slits for wind instrument players.
• Reduce open seating in performance spaces.
• Cut class capacities by half.
• Combine face-to-face and online instruction in 70 percent of classes. Another 13 percent will be taught completely face-to-face; 17 percent will be completely online
• Start the year with no in-person rehearsals. Large ensembles will meet online with conductors. After four weeks, the school will reassess the situation. String orchestras will be the first to meet in person in small groups, since they don't have wind players or singers.
• Limit rehearsals to 30 minutes when they resume. Rehearsals and lessons will be followed by a 30-minute break for the room to clear.
• Place a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter machine in each voice, woodwind and brass studio to help clear the air.
• During private lessons, place wind-instrument players behind Plexiglas barriers.
• Replace cloth-backed chairs with plastic-backed chairs, to make them easier to clean. UNCG already had the plastic chairs.
• Restrict use of practice rooms, so that only half are in use at any one time. Each can be used for an hour, with a 30-minute break so the air can recirculate.
For the last few weeks, Abby Orton and Nick Lewis have been among UNCG students working on ways to add social distance to faculty offices, congregation areas and classrooms, Lewis said.
Spaces have been added outside faculty offices where students can assemble instruments. Office interiors now include barriers of wood and plastic.
"We are all taking one day at a time and trying to make the best out of the situation and to provide the best and safest scenario for us and the students," said Ashley Barret, oboe professor at UNCG.
Orton has come from Oregon to study oboe at UNCG. She will take most of her classes online from her apartment.
She occasionally loses her Wi-Fi connection during storms. Nonetheless, she would have preferred having the entire semester online, although she trusts the judgment of UNCG administrators.
"I worry that these new challenges for this semester will carry over and affect the next term if everyone does not follow the university's protocol," Orton said.
At A&T, more than 50 students will study music, Henry said.
Classes will be conducted online or in-person, or a combination of the two. Students get to pick the class section.
Cameras have been placed in some classrooms to make online classes and social distancing work.
With no football this fall, the school's famous Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't perform any field shows.
But it will still rehearse in smaller groups and sometimes virtually, Henry said.
For wind instruments, players will need to be more careful about how they drain accumulated fluid using the instrument's water key or water valve. They will empty it into disposable paper plates or napkins.
Most vocal studies will take place virtually over Zoom, Henry said.
Abena Konadu wonders how it will all work.
"COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into everything," Konadu, a fourth-year voice student at A&T from Virginia, said via email.
When school closed in March, she had to turn her home into a voice studio.
As she prepares to start the semester, "How am I supposed to sing in my voice lessons and be corrected on my technique if my professor is six feet away or I have a facial shield to protect myself?" Konadu asked.
"Choir is a requirement for voice majors and there are about 50 students," Konadu added. "So it's like 'How is that going to work?'"
Christopher Davenport, an A&T senior from Athens, Ga., studies euphonium for his major and plays trombone with the marching band.
He will take half of his music classes online this semester. His postponed junior recital could be performed virtually.
"I will do what I can to not only keep myself and everyone around me safe, but to still try and enjoy my senior year," Davenport said.
At Greensboro College, a ventilation expert walked through music and theater spaces and made recommendations.
"I have learned more about ventilation than I ever thought I would need," said Jane McKinney, who leads its music department.
On Wednesday at Greensboro College, classes will start for 39 music students.
When they enter the fine arts building, their temperatures will be checked by a wall thermometer.
Students and faculty must wear masks, even when singing. Chorale singers will rehearse in Finch Chapel 15 feet apart.
When fall sports were canceled, the focus switched from marching band to concert band.
Concert band brass players will wear special masks, and the maintenance staff constructed barriers to be used around woodwind players.
Brass and percussion players will enter rehearsals through one door and stay six feet apart, woodwinds will enter from another.
Students will bring their own folding stands.
Guilford College will watch the results.
It, too, opens Wednesday, but with a three-week term without music ensembles and lessons.
So the music department has until Sept. 14 to finalize plans for performance courses, which then run for 12 weeks, department Chair Drew Hays said.
One hundred students per semester are expected for classes, lessons and ensembles.
"We have most of our courses listed as hybrid," Hays said, "which gives the faculty members flexibility to shift any aspect from face to face to online at any time, or use a combination of both."
Private-lesson teachers will use classroom-size spaces or larger. Some might teach outside when the weather allows.
The department has created physical distancing policies, one-way hallways and sign-in/sign-out procedures for practice rooms including sanitation procedures.
The department hasn't decided whether to lock up music stands. But the college has portable wire stands that it might sign out to students instead, Hays said.
In the meantime, Hays said, the department will watch colleagues at UNCG, A&T and Greensboro College to see what's working — and what isn't.
But schools can't control students' actions beyond the classroom, said McKinney at Greensboro College.
"We all hope that students will think and act responsibly... and stay healthy," McKinney said.
