Author: Gary Kenton
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Transmission and Transgression: The History of Rock 'n' Roll on Television"
Publisher: Peter Lang
What it’s about: It is about the history of the presentation of rock 'n' roll on television, from the era of Elvis Presley and "American Bandstand" all the way through the era of MTV. It is also about the inherent features of youth music and television that make them essentially incompatible. The book celebrates those rare TV programs on which the true spirit of rock 'n' roll was revealed in all its ragged glory.
Why I wrote it: I wanted to use my experiences as a fan, as a music critic and as a veteran of the music business to provide a comprehensive history of the intersection of rock 'n' roll and television. I also wanted to apply what I learned as I earned my master's degree in communication, using Media Ecology, a multi-disciplinary approach to communication that may be best summarized by Marshall McLuhan's aphorism: "the medium is the message."
Other books I have had published: I have authored chapters that have been published in three books, including "Come See About Me: Why the Boomers liked Stax but Loved Motown" in "Baby Boomers and Popular Culture" (Praeger), "Insolent Networks: The Auto-Mated Social Life" in "Confronting Technolopy" (Intellect), and "The Dis-Education of Rock 'n' Roll" in "Teachers, Teaching, and Media" (Brill).
Where (how) to buy my new book: It's available at Amazon and other online sellers. It is available locally at Scuppernong Books.
Author: Neal Owens
City: High Point
Book title: "Mirrors of Life"
Publisher: Owens Publishing LLC
What it’s about: This award-winning novel vividly explores contemporary experiences of Black people in America through the emotional tale of a mother and her children. The story of faith and perseverance leads to intrigue when her spiritually-inclined and ambitious son, Derrick, attempts to build a civic-minded conglomerate that undercuts the retail and gas prices. "Mirrors of Life" recently won the Silver Book Award from Literary Titan, and was named finalist for The 2020 International Book Awards. The contemporary fiction engages the reader with drama, family romance, suspense, spirituality and romance.
Why I wrote it: After 33 years of management service for at-risk youth, I resigned as director of operations from a nationally affiliated youth serving organization and decided to pursue my childhood passion for writing short stories and novels.
Other books I have had published: "Mirrors of Life" is my debut novel.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Wherever books are sold online.
