FAYETTEVILLE — Carlos Tolentino says he is grateful that a portrait of George Floyd he painted on a whim on a plywood board has found a new home.
Fayetteville State University is putting Tolentino's portrait on display at its Charles W. Chesnutt Library.
After the social justice rallies in May, Tolentino, a local tattoo artist, painted the portrait on plywood covering the outside of Shanti Wellness, a business located in the downstairs of the building he lives in at 300 Hay St.
After marches and protests on May 30, during which the Market House was lit on fire and windows of downtown businesses were broken by people hurling brick pavers, Tolentino said he was inspired to paint the portrait of Floyd.
The next day, he got permission from the owner of Shanti Wellness to hang his portrait at the front of that business.
He spent the night of June 1 painting the portrait in a deserted downtown, as the city was under a curfew. He painted from midnight until 4 a.m. He said police officers questioned him but were "cool" once they learned what he was doing.
After the painting was done, he got a bird's eye view of the many people who stopped to admire the portrait.
After all, it was right under the balcony where he lives.
People posed for pictures, and some put flowers in front of it.
Tolentino said he was really touched when a homeless man teared up after seeing the portrait.
"It's definitely a good feeling. I'm definitely honored," he said.
After several weeks of being on display, the portrait was framed. Several plans to display the mural were thwarted by complaints and by conflicting plans for certain spaces.
"It is an arts and entertainment district," said wellness center owner Nicole Walcott. The first plan for the art was to hang it in a space between her center and the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County.
"That's what downtown is supposed to be, so why not take a beautiful piece of artwork and display it downtown?" Walcott said. "If there was a code issue, why not try to fix it instead of simply taking it out of downtown?"
Bianca Shoneman, president of Cool Spring Downtown District, said Friday that she had no comment about the complaints of the portrait being displayed downtown.
"I'm really glad that FSU is welcoming his mural at the Chesnutt library," Stoneman said. "I think it will add to better archives. We are forever thankful to Carlos for painting what is arguably one of the best George Floyd's mural seen across the nation."
Mayor Mitch Colvin said this seems to be a positive resolution to the case, with a historically black college receiving the painting.
"Hopefully that is something they can talk about and show the connection to Fayetteville and discuss that with their students for a long time," Colvin said Friday.
"There were a lot of creative pieces down there during that time, and that was a very impactful piece," he said. "And I think it served its purpose to keep the attention on the tragic event that took place."
Fayetteville State University interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine said in an email that the portrait of George Floyd "denotes a critical point in our history where social injustice was on display for the world to see."
"It will serve as a catalyst to engage our community of students and scholars in critical conversations that examine what it means to be human. Society must promote a more positive world-view. Our very survival depends on it," Valentine said.
