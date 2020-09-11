GRAHAM — Police shot two dogs during an attack that left a man seriously hurt, officials say.
The man was in a yard Thursday when the dogs were "actively attacking" him, the Graham Police Department said in a news release.
When officers responded to a call at the house, they shot two dogs to stop the rampage, according to the news release. One of the animals died, police say.
The man, who is related to the dog owner, had "serious injuries" and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to officials.
The attack is under investigation, and an animal control team captured three dogs that were on the property, according to officers.
